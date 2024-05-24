Foster Grandparents Program celebrates volunteers

On Wednesday, the Foster Grandparent Program of Western Illinois, sponsored by the Tri-County Opportunities Council, celebrated the impact of the 50 Foster Grandparent Volunteers who serve in local communities, a news release says.

A volunteer appreciation banquet was held in Sterling at Champ’s Banquet Venue. Volunteers were recognized for their current year of service and honored for their milestone anniversary years, and 32 volunteers received the prestigious President’s Lifetime Achievement award for volunteerism.

Forty-six of the 50 Foster Grandparent Program volunteers who served during the 2024-2025 school year in daycare centers and classrooms throughout Lee, Whiteside, Carroll, Bureau and LaSalle counties. (Tri-County Opportunities Council)

Criteria to receive this award include volunteer service of 4,000-plus hours. The volunteers who were honored with this award have collectively served 366,907 hours volunteering their time through the Foster Grandparent Program.

The Foster Grandparent Program has been sponsored by the Tri-County Opportunities Council since 1966. Through this program, individuals aged 55 and over who meet the program’s income guidelines are placed in daycare and school settings where they work one-on-one with students in need of a mentor, academic help, and assistance meeting their emotional and social needs.

The program’s impact includes improved scholastic outcomes for students who are served as well as health and emotional benefits for volunteers who find a new sense of purpose in their volunteer roles. Income-eligible volunteers receive a stipend for their time and assistance with transportation.

The Foster Grandparent Program is an AmeriCorps Seniors program funded through grants from the Corporation for National and Community Service and the Illinois Department on Aging. Foster Grandparents currently serve in Lee, Whiteside, Carroll, LaSalle and Bureau Counties. Opportunities may also be available in Ogle, Stark, Putnam and Marshall counties.

Visit here or call 815-625-7830 for more information. Applications are being accepted for the 2024-2025 school year.

