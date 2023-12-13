Fossil Creek 2024: Permits, parking and hiking at Arizona's beloved swimming hole

Nestled within Coconino National Forest in central Arizona, Fossil Creek boasts crystal-clear turquoise water, scenic waterfalls and a diverse ecosystem amid breathtaking landscapes. A visit to Fossil Creek promises a unique blend of tranquility and adventure.

To ensure the preservation of this natural wonder, permits are required during the busiest months, with restrictions in place to manage visitor impact and protect the delicate environment. Exploring the area's trails, visitors can encounter historic sites, lush canyons, and captivating flora and fauna.

Permits can be obtained through recreation.gov. Whether hiking along designated trails, swimming in the creek or simply enjoying the surroundings, a trip to Fossil Creek offers the chance to connect with nature and contribute to its conservation while relishing the beauty of this Arizona treasure.

Here's everything to know about Fossil Creek permits, parking and hiking in 2024.

Is Fossil Creek open in 2024?

Yes, Fossil Creek is open in 2024, barring any unforeseen closures such as for forest fires. Fossil Creek was closed for nearly 16 months by the 2021 Backbone Fire.

The Tonto Bench stretch of Fossil Creek in Coconino National Forest, Arizona.

Before you go, review Coconino National Forest's Fossil Creek website, which emphasizes safety on the road with its sharp turns and loose gravel. Cellphone service is unavailable at Fossil Creek.

Visitors are urged to adhere to Leave No Trace principles, pack out trash and human waste and stay on designated trails. Mechanized vehicles, drones and camping are restricted during specific seasons, so know the regulations before you go.

Best things to do in Sedona, Arizona: Shopping, vortexes and Oak Creek Canyon

Can you drive a car to Fossil Creek?

Spokespeople for Coconino National Forest said you can drive to Fossil Creek. The route follows State Route 260 in Camp Verde to Forest Road 708, also known as Fossil Creek Road.

“High-clearance four-wheel drive vehicles are strongly recommended. The road is unpaved and can be difficult and dangerous to navigate, especially after any sort of precipitation. Forest visitors can access the water at any of the parking lots in Fossil Creek,” the forest reps said.

Fossil Creek directions: How to get there

To get to Fossil Creek from Interstate 17, use Exit 287 for Camp Verde and drive 10 miles east on SR 260 to Fossil Creek Road. To get there from Payson, continue 26 miles north on SR 87, turn left on SR 260 and continue for 24 miles to Fossil Creek Road.

Fossil Creek parking

There are multiple parking lots along Fossil Creek Road, including Waterfall Trailhead, Irving/Flume Trailhead, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge, Homestead, Sally May, Purple Mountain and Mazatzal.

Water flows through Fossil Creek, riparian vegetation grows back.

How do I get a permit to go to Fossil Creek?

The Fossil Creek permit system has a new twist for 2024.

“Our permit-issuing process will be changing slightly for the coming spring and summer season,” Coconino National Forest spokespeople said.

“Our permit season runs from April 1 through Oct. 1, and in that time period, a permit is required to be printed and on hand. Between Oct. 2 and March 31, permits are not required and parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis,” forest spokespeople said.

Permits go on sale on the first day of each month for the following month. New this year, each month's permits will be released in two batches instead of all at once.

“Eighty percent of permits will be released on a one-month rolling basis at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, and the remaining 20% of permits are released three days prior to the permit date at 8 a.m.,” said Coconino National Forest reps.

For example, if you want to buy a permit for Aug. 4, you could log onto recreation.gov on July 4 and purchase that permit. If 80% of the permits for that day are already sold out, you could try again on Aug. 1, when the remaining 20% will be released.

Permits for 2024 can be purchased at recreation.gov starting March 1. Cost is $6 per vehicle per day. Permits must be purchased online in advance; they are not sold on site. The website also contains more information on the permit process and where to park.

The Fossil Creek Bridge area of Fossil Creek in Coconino National Forest, Arizona

How long of a hike is Fossil Creek?

The difficulty of hiking at Fossil Creek varies depending on the trail you choose. Fossil Creek has several trails and access points. Here are a few examples:

Waterfall Trail: This trail is known for its picturesque waterfall. “The Waterfall Trail is a moderate hike. It’s about a mile one way, with a very mild elevation gain,” Coconino National Forest spokespeople said.

Flume Trail: “If you plan on hiking up to Fossil Springs from Fossil Creek, trail access is at the Irving/Flume parking lot. Be sure to be prepared for a long day of strenuous hiking,” the forest reps said. The hike is 9 miles round trip.

Homestead Trail: This trail leads to the Fossil Springs Homestead ruins. It's about 8 miles round trip and is considered challenging due to its length.

Purple Mountain Trail: This trail, approximately 10 miles round trip, is considered strenuous.

“Fossil Creek visitors should remember to bring plenty of water and wear sturdy footwear for the hike. Be sure to pack out your trash and utilize the facilities at the Waterfall parking lot before embarking on your hike,” they said.

Best things to do in Flagstaff: From beer tours to cave hikes

What do you wear to Fossil Creek?

What to wear at Fossil Creek depends on the season, weather conditions and the activities you plan to engage in. Here are some general recommendations:

Clothing: Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly. Wear lightweight and breathable clothing, especially during warmer months. If you plan to swim in Fossil Creek, bring appropriate swimwear.

Footwear: If you're hiking to reach the creek or exploring trails, wear comfortable and supportive footwear. Sandals with good traction can be suitable for water activities.

Accessories: Wear a wide-brimmed hat or a cap and sunglasses.

Sun protection: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF to exposed skin. Reapply frequently when swimming or sweating.

Long-sleeve clothing: Consider wearing lightweight, long-sleeve tops for added sun protection.

Backpack: Carry essentials such as water, snacks, sunscreen and personal items in a small backpack.

Insect protection: During certain times of the year, especially in warmer months, insect repellent can be useful.

Permits: Follow the rules for possessing and displaying permits when they're required.

Fossil Creek Wild and Scenic River.

Can you swim in Fossil Creek?

“The most popular activity in Fossil Creek is swimming, and it is a fantastic respite from the summer heat. While swimming is the main reason most people visit Fossil Creek, we would remind forest visitors that swimming in rivers can be dangerous and that there are no lifeguards,” said Coconino National Forest spokespersons.

Exercise caution when swimming. Be aware of your surroundings, water depth, and any potential hazards. Always prioritize safety and follow any posted guidelines.

“Swimming near waterfalls can pose a unique hazard, so we recommend that visitors know their limits and be aware of the hazards that come with recreating in remote waters,” said Coconino National Forest spokespersons.

Why is it called Fossil Creek?

Fossil Creek is named for the fossils found in the area, particularly the limestone formations that contain marine fossils dating back millions of years.

“Fossil Creek water deposits a mineral called travertine, and travertine deposit accumulations look a lot like ancient coral fossils. This interesting limestone rock formation is how Fossil Creek found its name and can be viewed from any of the swimming holes,” Coconino National Forest spokespeople said.

While the creek itself may not be a significant source of fossil discoveries, the name "Fossil Creek" reflects the geological history of the area and the remnants of ancient marine life.

The best desert hikes in metro Phx Trails for fall, winter and spring

What can people expect from Fossil Creek?

Visitors to Fossil Creek will find a unique and diverse natural experience. Here's what to expect:

Clear turquoise waters: “Fossil Creek is one of two Wild and Scenic rivers in Arizona," Coconino National Forest reps said. "Fossil Creek flows year-round, which is unique in a desert environment. Its waters are blue-green due to the high mineral concentration and are constantly flowing due to springs upstream.”

Picturesque scenery: The surrounding landscape of Fossil Creek is characterized by rugged canyons, lush vegetation and diverse plant and animal life.

Recreation: Fossil Creek offers a range of outdoor activities, including hiking, swimming, birdwatching and camping. Trails lead to scenic viewpoints, waterfalls and historic features.

Waterfalls: Waterfalls, such as the one near the Waterfall Trailhead, are highlights of Fossil Creek. These natural features add to the scenic beauty and are popular spots for visitors.

Wildlife viewing: The area is home to diverse wildlife and visitors may see birds, reptiles and other animals.

Conservation: Fossil Creek is part of the Fossil Springs Wilderness, and visitors can expect a commitment to conservation. It's important to follow Leave No Trace principles and respect the environment.

Cultural and historical sites: Notable sites such as the Fossil Springs Dam and flume system offer insights into the region's past.

Got a story you want to share? Reach out at Tiffany.Acosta@gannett.com. Follow @tiffsario on Instagram.

Support local journalism and subscribe to azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fossil Creek 2024: Permits, parking for iconic Arizona swimming hole