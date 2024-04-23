Fortune finds us, and looks for a loving home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we were lucky enough to meet a rabbit named Fortune.

Fortune, a Florida White rabbit, is up for adoption at the SPCA Serving Erie County. She was found in someone’s Cheektowaga backyard and has been with the SPCA since the end of December.

“Rabbits make great pets and can live up to 10 years,” Bethany Kloc with the SPCA said.

Anyone interested in adopting Fortune can watch the video above and click/tap here to learn more.

