Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this seat cushion — it's $32 ($18 off!) 'til midnight

Research has shown that sitting for long periods of time is linked to back pain issues. No shocker there. But, if you have a desk job, there's only so much you can do about it. That's where a lumbar cushion comes in. While it won't magically erase back pain, it can help provide additional support to the muscles in your back and butt, lowering the risk you'll be uncomfortable after a long day of sitting. Well, heads up (or should we say "bottoms up"?): Right now you can snag the popular Fortem chair cushion for as low as $32 — you save $18!

This two-piece cushion provides support underneath your butt and behind your back to help you feel more comfortable as you slog through the hours of your working day. It has adjustable elastic straps that allow you to target your potential trouble areas, and an ergonomic U-shaped cut-out that's designed to help alleviate pressure on your sciatic nerve, reducing pain in your low back, legs and butt in the process.

The Fortem cushion(s) is made from memory foam for a comfortable feel while providing impressive support. Choose a mesh or velour cover; both are machine-washable. It's available in navy, black and gray — they're all on sale!

Just because you're stuck slaving over a hot computer all day long doesn't mean your spine should have to endure a lifetime of misery. (Photo: Amazon)

This cushion has an impressive fanbase, with nearly 12,000 five-star ratings from people who swear it's helped ease pressure on their lower spine and tailbone areas. "The lumbar pillow is the best," said a happy user. "I'm able to comfortably lean back into a healthy seating position. The pillow is soft, but not squishy. The density gives it just enough bounce, which is helping to relieve a lot of pressure off my joints and muscles."

A fellow fan said it actually helped improve their posture. "It’s like a whole different chair and a whole different back!" they reported. "I work from home full-time, and recently my posture has been so bad it hurts to walk. This has corrected my posture and greatly improved back pain. I can sit all day if I want to!"

Yet another five-star customer said the cushions have eased their back pain. "I sit all day in front of a computer, and it was the best thing I have bought for my back pain," they said. "I ended up buying one for my sister as well."

A final reviewer summed things up nicely: "I was suffering through back and butt pain in my hard office chair. This thing saved my butt … literally! No more pain — such a relief!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)