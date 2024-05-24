Fort Worth’s Forest Park Pool reopens for the summer season after $11 million renovation

Fort Worth celebrated the reopening of its oldest public pool Friday.

It comes after a year-long $11 million renovation, and an intense lobbying effort by residents to retain the pool’s 50-meter long design.

City Councilmember Elizabeth Beck, whose district includes the pool, celebrated the opening by doing a cannonball with xxx other members of the city council.

Residents celebrated keeping the 50-meter long pool as it will increase the opportunity to teach swim lessons and hold competitions.

Some are still advocating for more pools citing state statistics that show Tarrant County regularly has the second highest number of drownings annually in Texas.

Fort Worth currently has three public pools for a population nearing one million people. Arlington, Texas with a population roughly a third the size of Fort Worth has nearly three times as many public pools.

The city has $8.2 million from the 2022 Bond to build a new aquatics center in the Stop Six neighborhood, and is currently working on an update to its Aquatics Master Plan, which could call for an expansion in the number of public pools.

In addition to keeping the 50-meter lap pool, the new facility includes an updated bath house, water slide and a children’s pool that slopes down to 3.5 feet deep.

Saturday will be the first full day of operation with the pool open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission will cost $6 for adults, $5 for children, and $4 for seniors, veterans and active duty military, according to the city’s website.

The pool will be open only on weekends for the next three weeks, and then every day except Mondays between June 11 and Labor Day Weekend.