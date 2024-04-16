Fort Worth food truck does ‘crazy things with hot dogs.’ Would you try PB&J? Shrimp Alfredo?

Inside Look stories give Star-Telegram subscribers exclusive sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes reporting. Story suggestion? Editors@star-telegram.com.

Big Dawgs Hot Dog Company owners Juan and Selina Acosta will make plain hot dogs with ketchup and mustard if you ask them, but most of their “glizzys” are a little more complicated.

“We do crazy things with hot dogs,” Juan said. “ We do a peanut butter and jelly hot dog, and we also do a shrimp Alfredo hot dog.”

Juan’s favorite is the Big Tex: a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with carne asada, avocado sauce, salsa, shredded cheese and grilled vegetables.

“It’s got to be the best hot dog. It’s steak on top of a hot dog, and we’re in Texas — we’re steak lovers for sure,” Juan said.

The food truck opened in 2021 and works outside Rusty Nickel IceHouse. Its hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. until they sell out.