Fort Walton Beach to host a Celebration of the Corvette on June 1

FORT WALTON BEACH — Corvette lovers, rejoice.

Preston Hood Chevrolet and Sunset Vettes of the Emerald Coast will host a Celebration of Corvette Car Show on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Preston Hood Chevrolet showroom, 212 Hollywood Blvd. SW in Fort Walton Beach.

The free event is set to honor various Corvette models dating back to the car's initial release in 1953.

Awards will also be given in various categories, such as People's Choice, Dealer's Choice, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior and more. The grand prize is a new set of tires for any Corvette year or model.

To learn more about the event or register, visit SunsetVettes.net

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Celebration of Corvette Car Show set for June 1 in Fort Walton Beach