Fort Collins restaurants: Alleyway taco shop on the move later this year

Drawing on its taco cart origins, Fort Collins taco shop DGT will once again be on the move later this year.

The alleyway restaurant, which has been operating under Alley Cat Coffeehouse since 2013, plans to move around the corner to 120 W. Laurel St., DGT founder and co-owner Mike Falco told the Coloradoan Monday.

The Laurel Street space will soon be vacated by RamaMama, a ramen restaurant that has called the building home since 2020. RamaMama plans to close Dec. 23.

DGT will shutter its existing alley location Dec. 22, with plans to reopen in its new home around Feb. 1, Falco said.

After coming to Fort Collins as a taco cart in 2012 and settling under the Alley Cat the following year, Falco said he's always kept his eye on 120 W. Laurel St.

"I love the soul and vibe that building has," Falco said."... Our focus has always been scratch-made food fast with a smile, and that space is cozy and aligns with our ethos."

Seasons eatings: Here are restaurants planning special holiday meals, Christmas hours

While not much bigger than the location they have now, Falco said the new Laurel Street shop will give DGT more indoor seating as well as the addition of an outdoor patio. It also has the space DGT needs for a full bar, which Falco said will open with specialty cocktails like a hibiscus margarita and RumChata drink made from DGT's housemade horchata.

Its homey layout will also allow DGT to keep the unfussy feel it's come to be known for.

"I mean, you order right in the kitchen," Falco said of DGT's current layout. "That’s how it’s been for 10 years. I wanted to be able to keep that — to be able to hear the food being cooked, see the food being cooked, smell the food being cooked. This (location) checks all those boxes."

To keep tabs on DGT as it readies for its big move and reopening, check in with them on Instagram (@authenticamericantacos) or at authenticamericantacos.com.

Holiday lights guide: Where to find the best displays in Fort Collins and beyond

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins restaurants: Alleyway taco shop plans move