A Fort Collins ramen restaurant will close its Laurel Street doors in late December

A Fort Collins ramen restaurant is closing its doors.

RamaMama, which started as a food truck and went brick and mortar at 120 W. Laurel St. in 2020, will shutter Dec. 23, owner John Lawyer told the Coloradoan Wednesday.

"We have a lot of businesses and my wife and I are really tired," John explained. "I think we had four days off in five months this summer. It was pretty taxing."

John and his wife, SJ Lawyer, also run the Corndoggies food truck, Lickskillet catering and — until recently — the Lil Smoke food truck, which they also recently closed.

The demands of RamaMama — combined with staffing issues and other ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — ultimately led the couple's decision to shutter the eatery, at least for now, according to John.

"At the end of the day, this is not a financial decision for us. It’s a decision we had to make for our own sanity and our own personal lives," he said. "And I think that’s the hard part. We have a really good crew of people. We have a great following of people."

"In theory, we would love to revisit RamaMama down the road," he added. "We don’t want it to go away 100%."

After shuttering Lil Smoke — their Asian-inspired barbecue food truck and offshoot of RamaMama — earlier this month, John said he and SJ plan to turn it into a second Corndoggies truck and refocus their energy on their flagship corn dog concept.

"People that know Corndoggies know that we used to do a lot of fun stuff," John said, noting that the food truck used to regularly post silly videos and promotions. "Because of all the businesses, it made it hard for us to do all the fun, goofy things. We want to try to get back into doing the stuff that makes us happy and (makes) other people happy."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins restaurant RamaMama plans to close in late December