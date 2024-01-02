Formula recall impacts nearly 700,000 cans of hypoallergenic formula

If your little one is allergic or sensitive to cow’s milk, you might want to check your formula stash, because one manufacturer is issuing a formula recall on nearly 700,000 cans of hypoallergenic formula. Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition has voluntarily recalled select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula used by infants who cannot consume cow’s milk. Though there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions, the manufacturer is recalling the product due to the possibility of contamination discovered overseas.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall impacts 675,030 units of formula in the company’s 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the U.S. The agency notes that “all product in question went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria,” and that the recall is voluntary and out of an abundance of caution.

Still, Cronobacter is nothing to mess with, as the FDA notes that presence of the bacteria can cause “severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine).”

“Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements,” they add. “Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.”

It’s believed that all potentially impacted cans have already been consumed or purchased, but it’s still worth checking your pantry just in case. The recalled containers were manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July, and August 2023 in retail stores nationwide.

The following recalled product batch codes and can size associated with each batch were distributed in the U.S.:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025.” You can check the batch code located on the bottom of each can, with the manufacturer noting that no other batches of Nutramigen or other Reckitt products distributed in the U.S. are impacted by the recall.

If you do have any recalled containers, you can contact the manufacturer by phone at 866-534-9986 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com. Of course, any health-related questions or concerns should be addressed with your pediatrician.