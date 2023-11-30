Formula 1’s Jenson Button Puts Colorful Rental Villa up for Sale in Palm Springs

Seeking a potential income opportunity—specifically a 1930s Spanish-style rental property that’s been revamped in keeping with the iconic style of The Beverly Hills Hotel and Jayne Mansfield’s “Pink Palace,” plus a little bit of Barbie DreamHouse thrown in for good measure? Look no further! A vacation villa owned by former Formula 1 champ Jenson Button and his wife Brittny has just popped up for sale in the California desert city of Palm Springs, at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, asking $2.1 million.

Per records, the U.K.-born racer and his interior designer wife Brittny purchased the place in fall 2021 for $1.7 million from filmmaker and screenwriter Josh Evans, son of actress Ali McGraw and the late movie producer Robert Evans. They subsequently reworked the premises for use as “The Mesa Bungalows,” with rates currently starting at $900 per night via Natural Retreats.

More from Robb Report

A neon sign out front welcomes guests to the four-bedroom rental villa.

Built way back in 1937, the two-story structure offers four en-suite bedrooms with their own separate entrances and five baths in 2,200 square feet of retro-inspired living space adorned throughout with varying shades of pink and green accents. There also are palm-laced grounds sporting a kidney-shaped pool and spa, white iron gazebo and tiered water fountain.

Other highlights include a kitchen outfitted with a mint-green gas stove, an eat-in island and a butler’s pantry, along with an adjoining dining area that connects to a living room spotlighted by a vaulted wood-beam ceiling and floor-to-ceiling fireplace; and elsewhere is a primary bedroom boasting a bath equipped with dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub and large glass-encased shower, as well as a guest bedroom with access to a sundeck.

The kitchen is decked out with a mint-green gas stove and pink refrigerator.

A couple of additional guest bedrooms spill out to resort-like grounds spanning over a third of an acre, and hosting the aforementioned pool and spa flaunting a cascading waterfall. There’s also an upper-level patio, which is ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining with a pergola holding a kitchen and barbecue setup, an inviting fireplace and a custom wood daybed shaded by colorful metal palm leaves.

An upper-level patio is the ideal spot for relaxing with a frond-covered day bed and cozy fireplace.

After having one of the most successful careers in Formula 1 history—earning 15 wins, 50 podium finishes and a 2009 World Championship—and then taking a turn at the Super GT series, Jenson Button returned to the Nascar driver’s seat over the summer after taking a sabbatical. He also recently joined with actor Keanu Reeves to release the documentary The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which is now airing on Disney+.

In addition to their Palm Springs home, the Buttons also maintain a primary residence in Calabasas. Earlier this year, the couple offloaded a Spanish Colonial-style getaway in the historic El Mirador neighborhood of Palm Springs for $2.1 million; and in 2022, the pair netted a total of $9.3 million on two properties they sold in Palm Springs and Santa Monica.

Listed by Joseph Babineaux of Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties, the turnkey property is being marketed as a short-term vacation rental investment opportunity or private desert getaway.

Click here for more photos of “The Mesa Bungalows.”

Jenson Button House Palm Springs

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.