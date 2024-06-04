Former St. Louis church converted into condos, and one could be yours for $399K

For less than $400,000, you could own a condo unit located inside a former St. Louis church. The Abbey, at 1505 Missouri Ave. just west of Lafayette Park in St. Louis, has a rich history.

The Abbey was built in 1878, severely damaged by an 1896 tornado and converted into condos in the 2000s. The building was known as Lafayette Park Presbyterian Church before its conversion, and Gilded Age Development developer Chris Goodson told St. Louis Magazine in 2018 it was his most difficult project due to its unique construction. Renovations began in 2004 and were completed in 2009.

Unit 2E is listed on Zillow for $399,000 and features original organ pipes (no longer functional), an altar, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, in-unit laundry and a gas fireplace.

The unit is the largest of the nine in the building and is the only one on the market. Rentals are not allowed in the building.

“Located in Lafayette Square, it has jaw dropping 35+ ft Cathedral ceilings & original stained glass windows. This special unit includes the ornately painted, organ pipes. Randy Burkett, lighting architect, was hired to highlight the carved wood ceilings & special details throughout,” Unit 2E’s Zillow listing reads.

The home boasts stained glass windows, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a loft accessible from a spiral staircase.

The unit was featured by X account Zillow Gone Wild in May.

how about a good old fashioned former church?



This one is currently listed for only $399,000 in Saint Louis, MO pic.twitter.com/8IsGSV3O8l — Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) May 20, 2024

1505 Missouri Ave. Unit 2E

Key features:

Address: 1505 Missouri Ave. Apt. 2E, St. Louis, MO 63104

Listing price: $399,000 (listed April 3)

Square footage: 2,644

Monthly homeowners association fee: $794

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Walk score: 83 out of 100, making it “very walkable”

Bike score: 67 out of 100

Ellen Casey Crowley with Berkshire Hathaway Alliance Real Estate is the property’s listing agent and can be reached at 314-791-2223 with any questions.

