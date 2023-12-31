Former Olympian Melissa Hoskins Was Killed in a Crash. Her Husband, Rohan Dennis, Has Been Charged

Former professional track and road racing cyclist Melissa Hoskins was killed in a crash Saturday night. According to ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), “Police said Ms Hoskins suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment, but she died overnight.

“Mr Dennis was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life—he was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.” Dennis was driving a pick-up truck.

Hoskins competed in the 2012 London Olympics in the women’s cycling Team Pursuit. She also appeared at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she was involved in a high-speed crash at the Olympic Velodrome during a training ride.

Hoskins retired from cycling in 2017 and married Dennis in 2018. The couple has two children.

Alex Livesey - Getty Images

According to CyclingNews , “Rohan Dennis retired this year after a final spell with Jumbo-Visma. The couple had turned to live in Adelaide and had only recently moved to the Medindie area of Adelaide, where the incident happened at around eight o’clock on Saturday evening.”

An investigation by local police is ongoing. “Major Crash officers attended the scene along with detectives from Eastern District CIB to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” according to The Australian newspaper.

GCN reported that “CPA Women, the worldwide association of women cyclists, which is also part of Cyclistes Professionnels Associés said it was ‘shocked’ by the news, adding that: ‘We send our thoughts to those who love her, starting with her children, and were lucky enough to ride with her during an all too short life.’”

