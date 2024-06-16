'The Forgotten Parent' Group launches fatherhood program for teen dads

Jun. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — Experts call them "the forgotten parent" — teen fathers who have children at an early age yet rarely get the kind of support or attention given to teen mothers, according to a national study by Harvard Medical School.

Now, Generations Ahead is stepping up to address that gap in the six-county area around Traverse City.

And they're asking for help from the local community.

"We want young fathers to know that they're so very important in the lives of their children, whether they're married and in the same home or not," said Marjie Rich, executive director of the nonprofit group.

Rich introduced Generation Aheads's new "Fatherhood Advocacy" program at a recent county commission meeting. The program aims to provide direct, person-to-person mentoring to young fathers to help them overcome both practical and personal challenges so they can stay actively involved in their children's lives.

Services are provided at no cost and can continue until the youngest parent is 22.

High school counselor Chad Phillips is just finishing his 25-year career in education, mostly in the Cadillac area. He'll soon become the new Fatherhood Advocate.

As the son of a single teen mother and now a single dad with three kids, Phillips has a deep sense of empathy for young fathers.

"There isn't a lot of programming out there that targets young dads in particular," he said. "They face a lot of challenges, especially financial and emotional challenges. Imagine starting out as a father with no money, no job and little in the way of support."

Learning how to manage their emotions during a time of stress is one of the most valuable skills young fathers can learn through mentoring, he added.

"Patience, love, being a good role model, how to deal with frustration — these are all incredibly important," Phillips said. "Young dads also need to be present when they're around their kids and not be distracted by technology or other things.

"Read a book to your kids, go to the park together, play together, show them how much you care through everyday activities. Research by the University of Michigan shows the very positive outcomes that come from a steady male influence during childhood."

How to navigate practical matters is also crucial for young fathers to learn — from managing a bank account and applying for a job to providing essentials for growing kids, he said. That's also part of the mentoring process, but it doesn't end there.

Generations Ahead also provides much-needed assistance to parents through its baby pantry program, which offers a wide range of supplies such as diapers, formula, clothing, baby wipes and more.

The nonprofit's paid internship program connects young parents with local companies and organizations so they can develop skills in the workplace and evaluate career options.

Landon Thompson became a father early in life and now has two children he is co-parenting with their mother — a boy, 3, and a girl, 5. He said he has benefited greatly from his mentoring relationship with Marco Cabrera, who has given his time through Generations Ahead.

"Not all fathers are interested, but it you're willing to step up it's incredibly important to your kids' development," Thompson said during a recent interview at Bryant Park. "I didn't have a dad and I didn't know what it was like to have a father's love growing up.

"Now I know that the most rewarding thing about being a father is 'everything,'" he added with a smile. "Hearing your child say 'I love you' out of the blue is the most amazing experience."

Raised in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, Thompson moved to the region in 2012. After attending both West and Central high schools, he ultimately earned his diploma at Traverse City High School at on Three Mile Road, which is also the location of Generations Ahead. There, staff members share a former classroom space.

Today, Thompson is learning about mechanics through a local internship. He's also working a second job as a cook at a local restaurant. In the meantime, he focuses his time and energy on his children.

One of the hardest things about becoming a young father was losing some of his friends who "don't want to deal with kids or the pick-up/drop-off thing," he said. "But I've started making new friends. One of my new co-workers is my best friend now."

Studies show that about 25 to 35 percent of teen dads want to be an active part of their children's lives, and Phillips hopes that number will continue to rise.

Sometimes, animosity between the young parents can get in the way of successful co-parenting, but Generations Ahead strives to overcome that barrier through hands-on case management, family enrichment events, playgroups and other socializing activities.

"Every father is different and we respect those differences," said Sarah Payette, program manager at Generations Ahead. "Some want daily contact with their kids, some less often. Parents pick and choose what's best for them."

The early months of teen parenthood can be extremely difficult for both mothers and fathers, she added.

"Imagine trying to care for a baby without much support. You may be sleeping in a car or a tent. You may be 'couch-surfing' in a different place every few days. You may find it difficult or almost impossible to navigate the assistance programs out there. And the stigma of being a teen parent is still out there."

To address those urgent needs, Generations Ahead collaborates with dozens of service providers throughout the area and enlists the help of 40 to 50 volunteers.

For example, it partnered with the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency to offer a free "Infant Toddler Classroom" as part of the Early Head Start program. Located at Traverse City High School, that program enables young parents to take classes in close proximity to their kids and learn important parenting skills.

"We're dealing with some of the most vulnerable people in our area," Rich said. "Our programs give volunteers the opportunity to touch of lives of families in greatest need."

The majority of funding for Generations Ahead comes from individual donations and grants from foundations. It also receives some funding from the state liquor tax.

Last year, it received a one-time grant of $108,000 from the county to expand its outreach programs. Those funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act money that was allocated to the county during the pandemic.