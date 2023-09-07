Forget The Store-Bought Jar—Our Easy Pesto Transforms Everything It's Added To

TechCrunch

Imbue, the AI research lab formerly known as Generally Intelligent, has raised $200 million in a Series B funding round that values the company at over $1 billion. Among those participating are the Astera Institute, Nvidia, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and Notion co-founder Simon Last. The new tranche takes Imbue's total raised to $220 million, placing it among the better-funded AI startups in recent months.