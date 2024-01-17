Forget Roses—In Good Taste's 'a Dozen Rosés' Wine Flight Is What They Really Want for Valentine's Day

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Want to really woo your partner this Valentine's Day? If they prefer wine over flowers or chocolate, we suggest gifting them In Good Taste's A Dozen Rośes wine box ($90) for the occasion. The Cupid-approved present is a vino lover's dream, featuring 12 unique rosés perfectly presented in mini bottles meant to be enjoyed over time (or all at once—we're not judging!). If you ask us, it sure beats a basic bouquet of roses. Here's why everyone is lining up to buy it this V-Day (including us).

Similar to the brand's advent calendar, this cutesy box features 187-milliliter bottles of wine tucked behind individual doors, so you and your valentine can count down to the holiday by pouring one up daily. Of course, you can also wait to unwrap 'em all to pair with your V-Day dinner—if your sweetie wants to share.

And if you happen to be single and ready to tipple, this 12-rosé sampler is totally worth treating yourself to. In fact, one reviewer mentioned that she bought the box to host a Galentine's Day party with her best friends. "We're going to taste through all twelve wines and pick our favorites!" she adds. Meanwhile, another buyer scooped one up for her mom, who lives 2,000 miles away: "My mom loved it...[she said] she tried one and it was yummy. Highly recommend!"

Needless to say, this fun wine flight will definitely come in handy, whether you wrap it up as a gift or keep it for yourself. But, be warned: The brand's wine boxes never fail to sell out, so you should snag it fast if you're hoping to raise a glass (or 12) of rosé this V-Day.

