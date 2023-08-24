Forget Florida. Retirees Are Moving Overseas and Settling Down in Dubai.

When many people in the U.S. think of retirement, they often imagine the wide beaches and crystalline waters of Florida. However, more and more retirees are being lured by more far-flung locales, such as the ritzy city of Dubai.

The UAE metropolis has had a surge in pensioners looking to relocate abroad, and for some pretty compelling reasons, too. Aside from year-round sunshine, the gleaming urban desert paradise is known for its dazzling skyline, beautiful beaches, internationally acclaimed golf courses, and bustling arts and culture scene. Another chief attraction is the country’s citizenship programs, which make securing long-term residency available through investing in real estate.

“Although Dubai is not a typical retirement destination like Greece and Spain, we are seeing an increasing number of retirees settling in Dubai,” Maximilian Stamm, head of Engel & Völkers Private Office EMEA, tells Mansion Global. “Recent changes in government regulations have enabled residents to secure long-term golden visas and residencies, making it easier for retirees to stay in the city.”

Full-time and part-time retirees have a variety of housing options, from amenity-rich high-rise condos to swanky beachfront villas and epic mega-mansions. Prices range from $800,000 to more than $10 million, depending on the home’s size and the neighborhood. “Retirees seeking opulent living experiences usually live in Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Estates, and Downtown Dubai,” Stamm adds. “These locations offer breathtaking views, accessibility to world-class amenities, and various leisure activities.”

More retirees are moving overseas and buying property in Dubai.

According to Honey Deylami, executive partner at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty in Dubai, branded residences are especially popular among retirees because of their five-star hotel-like offerings. Think on-site wellness facilities, Olympic-sized swimming pools, tennis courts, and lavish spas. Recently, a not-yet-built penthouse sold for a record-breaking $115 million. The unit is located within the Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab resort, which will feature a 387-room hotel, 82 residences, and a superyacht marina when it’s complete.

For active types, the Arabian city has no shortage of recreational options, including horseback riding, golf, indoor skiing, padel tennis, and kayaking. And if your goal is to simply relax and enjoy your golden years, you’ve got one of the world’s most glamorous cities at your fingertips. “From swanky rooftop bars to trendy Michelin-starred restaurants, the city truly offers a vibrant social scene that caters to all tastes,” notes Stamm.

