Forget Crocs. Drake Just Stepped Out in Kane’s Bubblegum-Hued Revive Shoes.

It seems Drake has a penchant for pink footwear.

The Canadian rapper stepped out in a pair of bubblegum-hued Kane Revive shoes, shortly after rocking custom pink Nikes NOCTA Glides on stage. Champagne Papi’s recent footwear choice appears to be about more than aesthetics, though.

Kane Footwear was established in 2020 by former Maverik Lacrosse CEO John Gagliardi and podiatrist Dr. Daniel Geller. The duo’s main goal was to create products that help to renew both people and the planet. “From the beginning, our mission has been to create a well-designed, bio-based EVA shoe that supports and stimulates recovery,” Gagliardi said in a statement.

Kane claims the Revive is “the first shoe designed specifically for active recovery.” Geller, who is a highly skilled foot and ankle surgeon, integrated recovery-based orthopedic principles into the Revive. The kicks provide superior cushioning and precise biomechanics, according to Kane. The proprietary blend of EVA, the 10 mm heel raise, and the arch support ensures an easy transfer from heel to toe, thereby allowing foot and leg muscles to recover. The sneakers also renew the body through stimulation and circulation, Kane says.

On top of that, the Revive is crafted from a renewable raw material. The bio-based RestoreFoam is produced from Brazilian sugarcane. Sugarcane helps reduce greenhouse gases by capturing CO2 as it grows, according to Kane. The company has also committed 1 percent of its gross sales directly to environmental non-profits.

Perhaps best of all, the Revive allows the wearer to recover in style. The shoe has a sleek, sporty appearance and is available in a variety of colorways. The hues range from bright cobalt blue and bubblegum pink to more subdued black and cream. Kane also offers 12 university-themed Revives, with designs inspired by the University of Arizona, Ohio State University, and more.

More importantly, the runners are Champagne Papi-approved. The “Hotline Bling” singer isn’t the only one sporting Kanes, either. NFL star Josh Allen and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell have also been spotted wearing the brand’s creations. The Revive is available in men’s, women’s, and kids sizes. The Adult kicks are priced at $80 a pop, while the kids’ shoes cost $50. Quite the steal, really.

