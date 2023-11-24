Best Non-Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 60% Off at Walmart, Target, More



Amazon is far and away the internet’s largest and most dominant retailer, but it’s also far from the only place worth shopping over Black Friday weekend. Across the web, brands take part in the official kickoff to holiday shopping, and many of them offer deals equal to — or even better than — Amazon’s markdowns. Yes, they don’t offer suspiciously fast shipping for a monthly membership fee, but thankfully there are weeks left before Christmas, and everything purchased over Black Friday and Cyber Monday is almost guaranteed to arrive in plenty of time.

Today's Top Deals

The best alternatives to Amazon over Black Friday include other behemoth retailers that partner with the most popular brands for wishlist-friendly discounts. Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Best Buy, and Wayfair — among others — offer discounts from Apple, Samsung, Beats, Ninja, iRobot, and more.

Whether you’re looking to avoid Amazon entirely or simply want to broaden your horizons on this day of all shopping days, SPY editors have gathered the best non-Amazon Black Friday deals. Keep reading to find our favorite retailers, and some of their best deals, below.



Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday sales mimic Amazon’s most closely, with discounts upwards of 65% across most product categories, stocking stuffers under $5, and the ability to shop deals early after shoppers join the Walmart+ membership program. Like Amazon Prime, the membership offers perks like free shipping on orders with no minimum, free grocery delivery, and access to the Paramount+ streaming service.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9

Price: $399.00 $329.00

Save $70 on Apple’s latest Watch, which features an S9 chip for a bright, clear display and safety features like blood oxygen monitoring and crash detection.

Kalorik MAXX Quart Air Fryer Oven

Kalorik MAXX Quart Air Fryer Oven

Price: $189.99 $79.00

It’s an understatement to call this machine an “air fryer” since it’s essentially a small oven with enough room to roast a whole chicken or cook two trays of vegetables, four Porterhouse steaks, or a 12-inch pizza. If the double doors didn’t sell it already, this oversized kitchen appliance is a perfect backup for a conventional oven or addition for zealous chefs.

LG Cord Zero A9 Stick Vacuum

LG Cord Zero A9 Stick Vacuum

Price: $344.00 $198.00

LG’s cordless vacuum gives you 50 uninterrupted minutes of cleaning time per full charge and the convenience of traversing your home untethered. The charging stand is also portable, and it’s built with a filter engineered to pick up 99.99% of dust and allergenic particles in the air.



Target

Target’s Black Friday deals have already launched, with more likely to drop every day through November 25th. Unlike Walmart’s sales, these discounts are available to everyone, and they span the entire store. Target offers the ability to ship directly to you or pick up in-store depending on availability.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl Stand Mixer

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl Stand Mixer

Price: $449.99 $249.99

This is one of the best deals on KitchenAid’s baking workhorse we’ve seen in a minute making it a perfect opportunity to save big on this luxe gift. It’s $200 off, savings of 44%, and has a 5-quart capacity for 11 dozen cookies, 7 pounds of bread or 6 pounds of mashed potatoes.

Beats Flex Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Bose Bluetooth TV Soundbar

Price: $279.99 $199.99

Amplify any TV’s sound with Bose’s Bluetooth Soundbar, engineered with their premium acoustic technology and standing just over two inches tall for a low-profile.

Beats Flex Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Price: $69.99 $39.99

Beats’ Flex wireless headphones have a durable, ergonomic design that’s excellent for low-intensity workouts, strolling outdoors or travel days. They’ve got 12 hours of playtime per charge and over an hour of playback on just 10 minutes of charging with Fast Fuel.



Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals include discounts from popular brands like Madewell, UGG, Cole Haan, and top-tier designers. They offer the ability to pick up in store that day and free shipping and returns on all orders. More deals are sure to go live later in the week, so stay up-to-date on the newest markdowns on Nordstrom’s website here.

UGG Classic Scuff Slipper

UGG Classic Scuff Slipper

Price: $100.00 - $110.00 $64.99 - $110.00

Slippers are for gifting, and UGG slippers are some of the most comfortable pairs available. These Scuff slippers for men are lined with ultra soft shearling and the Treadlite soles are designed ergonomic and supportive.

Rodd Gunn Alton Ave Pullover Sweatshirt

Rodd & Gunn Alton Ave Pullover Sweatshirt

Price: $98.50 $58.99

This basic pullover from Rodd & Gunn is an easy menswear staple for gifting or collecting during cooler months, and comes in a variety of neutral colors all 40% off.

Nike Air Max 95 Essential Sneaker

Nike Air Max 95 Essential Sneaker

Price: $170.00 - $175.00 $99.00 - $170.00

Nike’s dressed-up walking sneaker comes with 90s-style Max Air cushioning with updated, aerodynamic technology on the upper and molded ribbing for extra style. This pair will typically set you back $175, but it’s on sale for just $91 during Nordstrom’s Black Friday savings.



Wayfair

Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture for every room in the home during their Black Friday deals, and more discounts are likely to drop throughout the week. They’re also offering $40 off a first order over $100 to shoppers who sign up for the Wayfair Citibank credit card. Learn more about the perks and how to apply here.

Kory Geometric Handmade Azule Area Rug

Kory Geometric Handmade Azule Area Rug

Price: $2,119.00 $269.99

This area rug’s pop of blue will look great next to lighter neutral-tone furniture or an entryway with little else going on. The geometric patterns add a relaxed boho element without too much busyness, and it’s on sale for a whopping 85% off ahead of Black Friday.

Antonina Vella Modern Metals Geometric Roll

Antonina Vella Modern Metals Geometric Roll

Price: $2.55/sq. ft.

Black Friday is a great day to save on supplies for the DIY home project you’re finally going to do in the new year. Example: wallpaper that accent wall in the guest bathroom with this shimmery Modern Metals pattern from York Wallcoverings. It’s 15% off ahead of the shopping holiday, and a great way to add texture and dimensionality to a space.

Bennett Upholstered Swivel Barrel Chair

Bennett Upholstered Swivel Barrel Chair

Price: $600.00 $490.00

Everyone has seen the overpriced Crate & Barrel swivel chairs that closely resemble these all over TikTok, Wayfair, and AllModern, are offering the same design aesthetic for a much more palatable price that’s even lower for Black Friday. Enjoy 18% off and free shipping, as well as a choice between 14 different neutral tones.



Our Place

Everything from the internet’s favorite DTC brand is discounted for Black Friday, including the pandemic darling Always Pan and the brand’s extensive library of cookware, including appliances, tableware, and kitchen tools, as well as new flash deals dropping every day.

Cast Iron Perfect Pot

Cast Iron Perfect Pot

Price: $175.00 $99.00

Their cast iron version of the Perfect Pot has hit its lowest price ever, down to just $99 from $175 on all available colors. It’s perfect for searing on the stove, baking in the oven, and simmering braises or soups for hours with even heat retention. It comes with Hot Grips handle covers and the brand’s signature wooden spatula for easy deglazing.

Always Pan 2.0

Always Pan 2.0

Price: $150.00 $99.00

The Always Pan is a SPY Editor favorite for its excellent nonstick, versatility, and long handle for easy maneuvering on crowded stoves during meal prep. There are few things this 10.5 inch pan can’t do, and the Thermakind long-lasting nonstick has withstood years of washing from in SPY Wellness Editor Taylor Galla’s kitchen.

Serveware Starter Set

Serveware Starter Set

Price: $215.00 $149.00

Our Place’s serveware is the epitome of minimalist millennial chic, with dark jewel tones you can order monochromatically or mix together. Each dish is also designed with semi-matte exteriors, glossy interiors and raw-like rims for a design that looks and feels fresh off the throwing wheel. Any friend hosting coffee table dinner parties will approve.

