Forbes ranks this Florida city as the ‘worst city to travel to’ this summer. Do you agree?

Are you planning a weekend trip this summer? Maybe a relaxing stay by a sandy beach or a tour of the hottest new restaurants in a major foodie city.

Whatever your desired vacation looks like, Forbes Advisor notes that some locations are way better than others.

The site released its analysis of the worst big cities to travel to for a summer vacation, with three Florida cities taking up places within the top 10.

What makes a city the worst for travel? Forbes cites three main categories

When determining their ranking, Forbes Advisor looked at the following to rank the cities:

City experience (hotel prices, meal prices, tour prices, crime, walkability, and restaurant rankings)

Air travel experience (flight delays, property loss and reimbursement percentage)

Driving experience (gas prices, parking, and traffic data)

What is the worst city to travel to this summer?

William Abrams, part of a two man crew pressure cleaning the 24,000 square foot mural covered wall of the Enterprise Center parking garage next to the Omni Jacksonville hotel in downtown Jacksonville.

DUUUVAL! According to Forbes, Jacksonville was crowned the winner (or loser) of its ranking.

The city scored the lowest for walkability and third lowest for access to public transportation, dubbing it hard to get around. Locals already know this and are quick to point out to out-of-towners that Jacksonville is the largest city in the contiguous United States by land area, covering almost 875 square miles.

It doesn't help that the city has the sixth-fewest parking lots and garages, along with the eighth-fewest restaurants with four or more stars on Tripadvisor.

It also saw points for Jacksonville International Airport having the second-highest percentage of disrupted summer flights at 28.9% on average. To top it all off, Jacksonville has the eighth-highest crime rate with almost 64 crimes per 1,000 residents.

What other Florida cities were included in the worst places to travel to this summer?

The skyline of Tampa, Florida on September 10, 2017.

In addition to Jacksonville, travelers saw warnings about two other Florida cities — Tampa and Miami.

Sliding into eighth place, Tampa earned an overall score of almost 68. It most saw points for its air travel experience and driving experience.

As for Miami, it saw the 10th spot and received one of the highest marks for its air travel experience.

See the top 10 worst cities to travel to this summer

Jacksonville, Florida Colorado Springs, Colorado Fresno, California Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Indianapolis, Indiana Louisville, Kentucky Tampa, Florida Tucson, Arizona Miami, Florida

So, where is the best place to vacation this summer?

Minneapolis, Minnesota was ranked as the top destination for Summer vacations in the U.S., according to the Forbes ranking.

Here are the top five best places to vacation this summer:

Minneapolis, Minnesota Long Beach, California Washington, D.C. Seattle, Washington Omaha, Nebraska

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Jacksonville ranked worst city for summer travel according to Forbes