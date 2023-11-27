For Cyber Monday, pick up a new MacBook Air for a sweet $750
This popular laptop is massively discounted for Cyber Monday — snag one before they run out.
It's rare for Apple to put anything on sale, much less a MacBook — but the Apple MacBook Air (2020 model) is down to just $750 for Cyber Monday. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this particular model. Our advice? Buy now — there's no telling how long this deal will last.
Looking for other deals on Apple products? We have a whole roundup of their best stuff, plus a roundup of other laptop brands.
What’s so great about this computer? With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built in, 8GB of memory, 256GB of onboard storage and the latest version of MacOS, it’s a beast. It’s also incredibly lightweight at just under 3 pounds.
Why is this a good Cyber Monday deal?
Saving $249 is always a welcome surprise, and especially so for a laptop that rarely sees discounts this low. This is one of the lowest prices this laptop has ever reached, and it's a deal you don't want to miss.
Why we recommend the MacBook Air
When it first launched, what separated this MacBook Air from previous models was its new and improved Magic Keyboard. Previously, Apple had used a butterfly-style keyboard that users complained was inaccurate and slippery. But in 2020, Apple introduced new scissor-style keys for more comfortable, accurate typing.
Even longtime Windows 10 users have made the switch to Mac because of its ease of use and wide range of apps — over 1.8 million compared to less than half that at the Microsoft Store.
What reviewers say
Amazon shoppers have given this Mac an incredible 4.8-star overall rating.
“The screen is beautiful. The Magic Keyboard feels very nice and a definite upgrade from the previous butterfly mechanism,” wrote a happy five-star reviewer. “For day-to-day use of browsing, Netflix, Zoom calls and presentations, you would most likely never hear the fan nor feel the heat from underneath your keyboard.”
"The battery life is phenomenal," said a fan. "I can take it on the go and use it all day with no issues at all. ... It runs circles around anything else I have that’s Windows-based. ... For the majority of people, this is going to be their go-to laptop. What you get for an entry-level Mac is stellar."
One fan quipped, "The M1 chip is amazing and a miracle. This little chip can play some of the most CPU-demanding games. "Cities Skylines" played phenomenally without any lag or freezing. This MacBook Air is very powerful. The downside to it is that it doesn't have a cooling fan and one cooling fan in it would make a major improvement." (Note: One easy way to keep your laptop cool: Add a stand, like this No. 1 bestseller, also on sale.)
Lightweight and powerful with a jaw-dropping display, this MacBook can go anywhere. It's on sale in this gorgeous rose gold shade, as well as slate gray and silver.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
More Cyber Monday deals
Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. Snag it for 40% off.
AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 80 bucks for Cyber Monday. More than half a million(!) reviewers rave about these earbuds for their incredible sound quality and 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features.
Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRx serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 45,000 five-star reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base, many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use.
Aside from their fab price (over 40% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case of these earbuds, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Nearly 8,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right?
As sleek as your full-size appliances, this versatile cooker air fries, bakes, broils, toasts and more. It's roomy enough to fit a 4-pound chicken, six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, and it'll make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality in no time. Don't be surprised if you start using this more often than your actual oven!
This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds. Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but also furniture and even car upholstery. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is — it was only a few bucks cheaper during July's Prime Day.
Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips.
At just about half a pound, this top seller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large.
Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at over 50% off, they make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself, too).
With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint means it won't take up too much space on your counter. Its TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying). The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers.
Crest Whitestrips rarely drop in price unless it's a big sales event, and as far as we can tell, they haven't been much cheaper all year. Brighter smile, here you come (and for 45% off!).
This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing.
This No. 1 bestselling Roomba is down to just $159, its lowest price ever. Let this little cleaning wiz zap up dust from your floor while you go about your day or chill on the couch.
This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and though it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, you'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon.
Have a car full of fast food containers and crumpled tissues? We'd advise scooping up this No. 1 bestselling car trash can while it's on sale for a mere $4, its lowest price ever.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20-plus years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.