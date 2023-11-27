For Cyber Monday, pick up a new MacBook Air for a sweet $750

It's rare for Apple to put anything on sale, much less a MacBook — but the Apple MacBook Air (2020 model) is down to just $750 for Cyber Monday. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this particular model. Our advice? Buy now — there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Looking for other deals on Apple products? We have a whole roundup of their best stuff, plus a roundup of other laptop brands.

Why is this a good Cyber Monday deal?

Saving $249 is always a welcome surprise, and especially so for a laptop that rarely sees discounts this low. This is one of the lowest prices this laptop has ever reached, and it's a deal you don't want to miss.

Why we recommend the MacBook Air

When it first launched, what separated this MacBook Air from previous models was its new and improved Magic Keyboard. Previously, Apple had used a butterfly-style keyboard that users complained was inaccurate and slippery. But in 2020, Apple introduced new scissor-style keys for more comfortable, accurate typing.

Even longtime Windows 10 users have made the switch to Mac because of its ease of use and wide range of apps — over 1.8 million compared to less than half that at the Microsoft Store.

Use this Apple MacBook Air for work, play and everything in between.

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers have given this Mac an incredible 4.8-star overall rating.

“The screen is beautiful. The Magic Keyboard feels very nice and a definite upgrade from the previous butterfly mechanism,” wrote a happy five-star reviewer. “For day-to-day use of browsing, Netflix, Zoom calls and presentations, you would most likely never hear the fan nor feel the heat from underneath your keyboard.”

"The battery life is phenomenal," said a fan. "I can take it on the go and use it all day with no issues at all. ... It runs circles around anything else I have that’s Windows-based. ... For the majority of people, this is going to be their go-to laptop. What you get for an entry-level Mac is stellar."

One fan quipped, "The M1 chip is amazing and a miracle. This little chip can play some of the most CPU-demanding games. "Cities Skylines" played phenomenally without any lag or freezing. This MacBook Air is very powerful. The downside to it is that it doesn't have a cooling fan and one cooling fan in it would make a major improvement." (Note: One easy way to keep your laptop cool: Add a stand, like this No. 1 bestseller, also on sale.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

