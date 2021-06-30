You might not recognize your feet after this $8 treatment: 'From disgusting to impressive'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Take care of your feet and bring those sandals out of hiding. (Photo: Getty)

If quarantine had your feet looking like a mess, you’re not alone. Plenty of us have been dealing with unsightly calluses or uncomfortable dryness and cracking. Thankfully, there’s a foot treatment that’s selling like crazy on Amazon, and unless you want your favorite strappy sandals to stay in your closet as you venture out into the world in closed-toed shoes, you might want to check it out.

Sales of the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair treatment have been skyrocketing— and we think shoppers are on to something. The treatment claims to soften up all that hard, painful skin in just a day, and over 23,800 5-star reviewers say it works like a charm.

Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair (Photo: Amazon)

Great for summer dryness

A reviewer who calls Kerasal “miracle in a tube” reports: “I am not kidding people, this stuff is magical unicorn tears! I am 41 years old and my right heel was disgusting with cracked skin and dryness (I live in Arizona and wear flip flops a lot),” says the fan. “I have tried for YEARS to moisturize and nothing worked. I finally came across this product and after ONE USE I noticed a difference. I have used it almost every night consistently for about three weeks, and my heels are like a newborn baby's!!! Put it on at night and then put socks on and you will be amazed in the morning.”

A little goes a long way

“I was a little disappointed when I saw the tiny tube, thinking I had gotten ripped off and the product wouldn't last long. Little did I know that you only need a tiny bit,” says a happy reviewer. “I have really dry, cracked feet and noticed a big improvement after just a few uses. While my feet aren't yet healed after a couple weeks of use, there is a noticeable difference in appearance and feel. I'd absolutely buy this again.”

Prepare for baby feet

One five-star reviewer with a latex allergy says this is the cure for callused feet. “When I wear flip flops or any shoes with a rubber sole, my heels tend to build up massive amounts of callus to protect me from the latex. Summers are hard on my poor feet,” says the shopper. “I pretty much have new baby feet now! One more week and I'll be a new woman.”

