'Foot paradise': These Crocs slip-on sandals have over 21,000 fans — they're on sale for as low as $20 a pair

It's officially spring, and if you're already on the hunt for the perfect pair of sandals for the warmer months, have we got a deal for you! Thousands of Amazon shoppers have already given Crocs Slide Sandals a flawless five-star rating, and thanks to the retailer's Big Spring Sale, the popular kicks are now on sale for as little as $20 — a markdown of over 30% off their regular price. Act fast, though: much like the Amazon Big Spring Sale itself, these savings won't last forever, especially as we get closer to summertime.

Why is this a good deal?

This is the best price you'll find for the Crocs Slide Sandals right now on the internet, with several colors and sizes marked down to around $20, a more-than-30% discount. At that price, picking up a few pairs for the upcoming warm-weather months might be a great idea — one for the beach, one for home, one for walking around town ... well, you get the point. There are 25 different shades, so you're sure to find one to match any style. We've rarely seen the price on these drop any lower, so if you'd like to gear up for spring and summer, take advantage of this Big Spring Sale deal ASAP.

Why do I need these?

Crocs have been a massive trend for years now, and it looks like the love for these cushy, comfy shoes isn't going away anytime soon. What makes them so special? It's really a combination of form and function — all Crocs kicks are made from squishy-but-supportive Croslite foam, a water-friendly material that quickly sheds water, whether your tootsies are wet from the sprinkler or just a little sweaty (we won't judge). The lightweight design of these slide sandals ensures maximum comfort so you can easily wear these all day, whether you're checking off your to-do list or kicking back at the beach.

And accessory fans, you're in luck: These upgraded Crocs Slides include 13 holes across the strap, perfect for customizing with all of your favorite Jibbitz charms.

It's no Croc — these super-comfy slide sandals are up to 35% off now at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

An incredible 21,000+ Amazon shoppers are totally obsessed with the Crocs Slide Sandals, bestowing these flippies with a perfect five-star rating.

"If you're looking for a slice of foot heaven, look no further," raved one reviewer. "These sandals are like a vacation resort for your feet. Seriously, I half-expect them to start sipping tiny tropical drinks. ... These slides are your ticket to foot paradise. Your feet will thank you, your heart will thank you, and I'll thank you for embarking on this footventure with me. Slide into the good life, my friends!"

There are many fans of the slides' comfort factor, too. "I wear these every single day," confessed one shopper. "I wear them without socks when it’s hot out and with socks when it’s cooler. They have an arch support that my regular Crocs don’t have. I just love them and will always make sure I have a pair."

They're also great if you often suffer from foot pain: "My only complaint is not having bought these sooner!" gushed a happy writer. "I struggle with pain from plantar fasciitis, and most slides just add to the pain. These, however, completely eliminate the pain, so much so I literally wear these everywhere and just about from the moment I leave my bed 'til I get back in it."

Several reviewers advised sizing one size down when purchasing these sandals if you have narrower feet or are between sizes, or one size up if you have wider feet. "Based on the reviews, I sized up one full size... so glad I did," shared one wearer. "They fit perfectly, with a little room to play." Another fan agreed: "I am not exaggerating when I say I’ve worn these shoes every day since I got them... I went with a size 11 and the length ended up being good and the width felt fine, too. After wearing them for a couple of days, my friend (who got the size 10) and I both said we felt like they were almost too narrow, like if they were any more narrow it would begin to be uncomfortable — but as they are now, it’s fine."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

