Take an Official Look at the Full Nike SB x 'The Powerpuff Girls' Collaboration

As we patiently await the release date of the forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low x The Powerpuff Girls collaboration, we're continuing to see closer looks at the kicks surfacing on social media. Now at long last, we have an official look of all three colorways of "Bubbles," "Buttercup" and "Blossom", courtesy of Nike.

Within the new images, we can see the "Buttercup" iteration boasts a satin green upper, complete with bold black Swooshes, laces and a midsole atop a translucent outsole. The character's distinctive eyes appear at the embroidered heel, with additional thematic details peppered throughout the design. The "Blossom" colorway features an all-over pink hue, paired with orange Swooshes and laces alongside accents of black.

Similarly, the "Bubbles" colorway boasts a shimmering blue upper, paired with yellow Swooshes and laces and rounded out by a bold black hue at the midsole.

Take a closer look at the official images above as we slowly approach the now-confirmed launch date of December 14. At present, the three-piece collection is set to be available via Nike SNKRS and select skate shops, with each pair priced at $135 USD.

