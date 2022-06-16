Last-minute Father's Day gifts for the 'foodie dad' in your life

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Nothing beats having a father who enjoys making good food. Not only do you have a resident chef who can bless you with delightful cuisines daily, but you also experience his love in a “filling” way. This Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your foodie father's cooking arsenal with these kitchen items on Amazon.

This sandwich maker is perfect for breakfast on the go

Easily personalize your sandwich and waffle recipes with this breakfast machine. (Source: Amazon)

If your dad enjoys making the family breakfast every morning, lend him an extra hand by getting him the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. Its design and separate egg ring will let him customize each sandwich however he wants. It's a simple, assemble-it-yourself machine that can make breakfast in five minutes or less. Best of all, cleaning is a breeze since each component is dishwasher-safe.

Cook healthier and stress-free with this mega air fryer

With a 5.8qt capacity, this air fryer can roast a robust 5-pound chicken. (Source: Amazon)

If your dad loves frying or roasting meat, you know he's dreamt of having his own air fryer. Reducing oil content by 85% compared to deep-frying, this spacious COSORI Air Fryer allows your dad to cook his favorite fried foods more healthily. It uses a detachable metal basket coated with a non-stick compound for a mess-free food crafting experience. Its 13 cooking functions and 100 included recipes will provide hours of perfecting new meals for him and his family.

Bring dad's charcuterie game to the next level

Bambüsi’s eco-friendly set is 100% made of bamboo. (Source: Amazon)

Treat dad to a sophisticated fine-dining experience at home with the Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set. Use this elegant and 100% organic cheese board and utensils to achieve the classy aesthetics that will make your Father’s Day dinner extraordinary. Afterward, he can use Bambüsi’s set when preparing a romantic candlelight dinner for mom.

Make chopping ingredients a breeze

A Home Hero knife set is the perfect blend of functionality and style. (Source: Amazon)

This new set from Home Hero is the perfect solution to dad’s chopping and slicing needs. The 17-piece robust collection of stylish slicers, choppers and dicers elevate the cuts and scores your dad can make while enhancing his kitchen’s aesthetic. Each piece of the 17-piece set is durable and corrosion-resistant, ensuring it will last for years to come.

Bring dad joy with a customized heirloom-quality cutting board

Personalize your Father’s Day gift with his initials on the backside of this cutting board. (Source: Amazon)

Make this Father’s Day unforgettable by buying the NakedWoodWorks Personalized Cutting Board. Aside from its beauty and elegance, this handmade board is super functional and durable. Crafted from walnut or maple wood, it can feature your dad's name on the logo. For only $29.99 on Amazon, this NakedWoodWorks cutting board will surely become an eye-catching display in dad’s kitchen or dining room to impress his guests.

This Father's Day, show your father the love and affection he deserves. Give him a gift that enhances his kitchen and dining area from this great selection of kitchen appliances and accessories on Amazon.

