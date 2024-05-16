Food trucks are ready to roll at upcoming events in Howell, Pinckney

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Food trucks and associated rallies are growing in popularity in Livingston County.

Patrick Hagman, owner of Heaven on a Roll, is preparing for Howell's Food Truck Rally on Saturday, May 18. Hagman will also participate in Food Truck Fridays in Pinckney — a regular event that kicks off in June.

"When I started (about 10 years ago), there really weren't many of us," Hagman said. "There weren't many food trucks in the metro Detroit area. Then it took off."

Food trucks became even more popular during the pandemic "when restaurants were shut down," Hagman said. "We're coming out of that now and there are a lot of good events. I think it's a good thing."

Kevin McCarthy, right, sauces a sandwich from Pat Hagman, owner and operator of Heaven on a Roll.

The Howell Food Truck Rally runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Depot Lot near Howell Summit Gardens. Over a dozen food trucks are expected. Aberrant Ales will serve beer to attendees 21 and older.

Downtown merchants, meanwhile, will host a Garden Party from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

"Guests can enjoy live plants and flowers, snacks, specials and more on this festive occasion," according to a release.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Food Truck Rally to downtown Howell,” wrote Downtown Development Authority Director Kate Litwin, who is also COO of Howell Main Street, Inc.

“This event has always been a highlight for residents and visitors alike, and we are excited to showcase the culinary talent and creativity of food truckers from across the state of Michigan."

Howell also hosts Food Truck Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, May-August, in front of the historic Livingston County Courthouse at 200 E. Grand River Ave.

Food Truck Fridays in Pinckney will run 12-8 p.m. June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16 around Town Square Park off Main Street/M-36.

"Our big news this year is these events have been so successful, this year, we’re going bigger," said Rick Beaudin, event co-founder and board chair of the Pinckney, Putnam, Hamburg, Hell Chamber of Commerce.

Beaudin co-founded the events four years ago with Michael Szafranski, a local insurance agent. Beaudin said they've booked headlining bands to play from 5-8 p.m. at each event.

They include Magic Bus on June 21, FiftyAmpFuse on July 19 and Local Heroes on Aug. 16.

The events will feature about 15 food trucks and 60-80 vendor booths for businesses, craftspeople, politicians and local organizations. A foam-making machine will cover children in foam. The Putnam Township Fire Department will allow children to sit in a fire engine and spray people with the hose.

"It’s beyond our expectations," Beaudin said. "We never thought it would get that big."

Food trucks will also roll up to local farmers markets and civic events, including Pinckney's Art in the Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 1-2.

