Food trucks take over downtown GR for festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 35 different food trucks lined Ottawa Avenue for the annual Roll N’ Out Food Truck Fest on Sunday.

It is the official kick-off to the food truck season in West Michigan according to the festival’s organizer the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association. The lineup for the festival had different kinds of food trucks serving dishes like pizza, barbecue, tacos, crepes, cookies, grilled cheese and more.

The festival also included a merchant village at Calder Plaza with more than 20 different vendors, a beer tent and live music. Rock Dandeneau, the treasurer of the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association and owner of a food truck called Pressed in Time, said he’s happy to see the event grow every single year.

“I think it helps our small businesses kick off their season, that’s really what this is about, roll those food trucks out, let them know what those flavors are and you can test them,” Dandeneau said.

Anthony Saladino is a manager at the family-owned food truck called Saladino Smoke. He said they were excited to come out to the festival today to serve up fresh brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more.

“It’s just cool to come out today and just support everybody, if it’s my truck, if it’s somebody else’s, it’s just going to be a really unique opportunity to come out and support a local business,” Saladino said.

The festival goes on until 8 p.m.

