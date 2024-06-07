Which food trucks will fill void left by empty concession stands at Presque Isle?

If you're planning a trip to Presque Isle soon and are counting on finding food there for sale, you might be disappointed.

The concession stands are closed for the second year because no one took a bid on running them.

"We bid out the park beach concession stands multiple times with no bidders," Presque Isle State Park operations manager Mathew Greene told the Times-News in an email.

In 2023, Presque Isle State Park had the same problem, so they lined up food trucks to serve the bigger beaches.

"We had a good summer with the food trucks last year," Greene said in his statement. "We had three food trucks that went to Beaches 6 and Beach 8. This year we currently have three (soon four) food trucks committed and are in the process of potentially adding two more."

Beachgoers on Wednesday said they would prefer food trucks, and more of them.

"There should be a diversity of food options," said Jack Meholf, whose friends listed food they'd like to see, including tacos, gyros and burgers.

"Now I'm hungry," Shawn Newsome said as the group was leaving Beach 3 ― to find food.

"Who doesn't want more food?" said Newsome, laughing.

A dealbreaker?

With Memorial Day and the start of beach season weeks past, Greene explained that it's hard to get food trucks to commit to a regular place and time, but they're working on it.

There was still no food available on the peninsula as of Wednesday, and visitors were surprised at the delay.

Cassi Callehan, visiting with her daughter Eeli, 1, from Clarion, said it didn't bother her Wednesday, but when her family usually comes, they count on buying food in the State Park.

"I didn't know the concession stands were closed," she said. "Usually we come here expecting to eat. I don't care what kind, but it's nice to have (food) here."

Others said the lack of food doesn't effect their beachgoing.

"We usually pack a lunch," said Nikki Smith of Greensburg.

But volleyball players at Beach 6 said they would definitely prefer food trucks to concession stands, which take too long to walk to and wait for the food.

Four men playing volleyball at Beach 6 agreed that food trucks would be a great addition to the peninsula scene.

"If they came on (volleyball league nights), people would be hitting that for sure," said Jacob Watt.

Which food trucks are coming?

"We currently have We Corny, ILP Snack Shack, and The Waffle Miracle food trucks committed for 2024 at Presque Isle State Park," Greene said. "We are in talks with a fourth at this time. "

Their schedules are in the process of being uploaded to streetfoodfinder.com so that visitors can find when and where the food trucks will be at the park.

In 2023, the concession stands had no takers, so Greene and staff scrambled to get food trucks lined up.

"Last year was the first year that food trucks serviced the park on a regular basis," Greene said.

As of Thursday, only the Waffle Miracle was listed on streetfoodfinder.com, with open hours from 2 to 8 p.m. at Beach Six.

Whatever happens, Greene doesn't expect the old stands to open again anytime soon.

"There are no plans as of 2024 to reopen the concessions for vending," he said.

Demand is there

From left, Jason Grabiec, Kelly Grabiec and Harper Grabiec, 8, of the Pittsburgh area, were visiting Presque Isle on their way to Niagara Falls. They said food trucks would be great and that there should be food available on the peninsula.

"This is our first time visiting," said Geet Iyer, visiting Beach 6 with Nikail Khullar, who said they live near Cincinnati, Ohio. "We don't really need them today, but it would be nice to have the option."

Nikail Khullar, left, and Geet Iyer, of Cincinnati, Ohio, were visiting Presque Isle for the first time and said it would be nice if there was some food trucks would be a good addition to the peninsula.

Ja'Keir Bethea, who was about to jump into the water at Beach 8, was vehemently in favor of food trucks ― and a lot of them.

"A food truck would be nice," he said. "They need a lot of options for those with dietary concerns, have a wide variety, like vegetables, pork, beef, turkey. Oh, yeah, I would buy it."

Ja'Keir Bethea said food trucks will be a great replacement for the closed concession stands, but they should focus on variety for people with dietary restrictions.

Linda Mentz, whose kids were out of school for the first time Wednesday, agreed to bring them down to the sand.

"Today is just a random day," for us, she said. "But when tourists come in, (food trucks) would be a draw. I live here and I've always brought my own food, but if you have young kids, you might not be prepared to have to leave the peninsula to find food."

She also said it's good for the local economy.

"It's nice to support the local trucks," Mentz said.

Those tourists are already showing up and are surprised there's nothing on the peninsula to eat.

"We're here for a weekend trip," said Kelly Grabiec, visiting with her husband, Jason Grabiec, and daughter, Harper, 8. "Now we have to go all the way off the peninsula and it's way less convenient. I just figured there was stuff here. Food trucks would give variety and support local businesses."

Jason Grabiec agreed, but mentioned it's probably hard for the trucks to commit to a day and place and then have it rain and be stuck there with no customers.

"It's a bummer," he said, adding that they're on a trip from Pittsburgh to Niagara Falls. "But I know it's tough when the weather makes it hard, too."

Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com or at 814-870-1885.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Presque Isle State Park: Food trucks replace closed concession stands