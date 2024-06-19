Food trucks, drag performances and more — what to know about Pride Picnic 2024 in Sheboygan

Members of Our Voice Milwaukee, a chorus for gay men and allies, sing during the Sheboygan County LGBTQ Alliance’s Pride Picnic in Sheboygan at City Green, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN – The fourth Pride Picnic returns to Sheboygan for a day of queer joy and celebration.

The Sheboygan County LGBTQ Alliance-sponsored event will have several food trucks, musical performances and drag performances, a popular request from last year. It will also be two hours longer than it has been in the past.

“It's going to be a day of joy and community and kindness and acceptance,” Pride Picnic organizer Maggie Hernandez said. “I think that's something that I'm always most excited for each year — is just watching the joy of everyone there in attendance.”

Some of Hernandez’s favorite parts of Pride are interacting with parents of LGBTQ+ people at the Alliance booth, who often ask for their advice and thank them for their patience.

“It really warms my heart,” she said.

Each performance will have American Sign Language interpreters to expand inclusivity. Hernandez said the Alliance tried to bring in ALS interpreters last year, but they canceled the week of the event.

“Post event, when we asked ourselves, ‘Was this event inclusive? Was everyone brought in and welcomed to this community that we are and the space that we are creating?’” Hernandez said. "And when we really thought about it, we were like, ‘No, the deaf and hard of hearing community was not considered.”

Hernandez said the Alliance plans to include ALS interpreters for other events, too.

Pride Picnic booths will feature local businesses, queer artists

The event will bring together more than 30 local businesses, nonprofits and queer artists.

Some include the Boys & Girls Club of Sheboygan County, House of Spiritual Vibes, Chicory Root Tattoo Studio, Mental Health America, Lakeshore Community Health, Hello Happiness Creativity Center, and City Vintage and Thrift. A group of local open and affirming churches will also participate.

Food trucks will feature Paradigm Coffee and Music, Peja Vu, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center art car, Thai Express, Handheld Delights and Coors Lounge.

Part of Seventh Street, between New York and Wisconsin avenues, will be closed to allow room for the trucks.

Some local businesses have donated portions of their proceeds to the Alliance throughout the month, like Biggby Coffee and Serendipity Cut Flowers.

What to know about 8th Streatery: Sheboygan’s 8th Streatery: How to ‘dine in the street’ with these 5 restaurants this summer

Performances include live music and drag artists

The Pride Picnic will showcase musical artists and drag performers. Here are some artists to expect:

The Stinkeyes

Cathy Grier

Joe Mama

The Mistress

2 R.I.S.E.

Melee Queen

Tamara Knight

PonyBoy

Lyla Christina Versace

Pride Picnic will be held at City Green this weekend

Pride Picnic is from noon to 8 p.m. June 22 at the City Green, 710 New York Ave.

Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan Pride Picnic 2024 at City Green has food trucks, drag artists