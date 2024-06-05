Food Truck Tuesdays back in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – A scrumptious tradition is back in Colorado Springs and here to stay until August; Food Truck Tuesdays, where people can roam the park lawns on front of the Pioneer’s Museum and choose food from a variety of food trucks.

It is a tradition that has been around for years, according to Diane Barber Stine, the Development Director for the Pioneer Museum.

“Food Truck Tuesday started back in 2017 under former Mayor John Suthers to really activate this park, this park has been a community gathering space for over 121 years,” she explained.

This year’s tradition will be different from prior years. There will be two different lineups, which allows for more food trucks to participate.

Records were also set this year with so many applicants, organizing staff decided to increase the amount of food trucks on-site. That move in turn helps support local entrepreneurs like veteran-owned Campfire Coffee; the caffeine helping people break out of their mid-workday ruts.

But the event also draws crowds to the historic Pioneer’s Museum which has been closed for the HAVAC Renovation and Building Restoration project.

“We are excited to announce soon what our reopening date will be,” said Stine. “So we ask for you to stay tuned!”

The weekly lineup will feature the ten rotating food trucks every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through August 20.

