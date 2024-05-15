Food truck season starts this month. Here's where you can find them | Streetwise

Zack Cookle hands off an order to Daniel Lehman on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Consign It! in Green Bay, Wis. Cookle owns and operates the Rollin Cubanos food truck.

GREEN BAY − Summer starts next month, but temperatures are warm enough to eat outside and for food truck owners, that means business.

For food truck fans it's now time to plan where you can find your favorites, whether it’s hamburgers, tacos, sandwiches or another specialized dish that hits the spot. Food trucks can be found during the summer at rallies, farmers markets or at live music events. To help you narrow it down, the Green Bay Press-Gazette has put together a list of the events where you can find them.

Here is a rundown of all the events that will feature food trucks in the greater Green Bay area.

Green Bay's food truck rallies start in June on the east side

Riverside Ballroom, located at 1560 Main St., will have food trucks on site at 4 p.m. on June 16.

On Broadway business district hosts a weekly farmers market on Wednesdays, starting May 22, that always draws several food trucks. There will also be food trucks at the igNight Markets in June and August and on July 4 at Fire Over the Fox.

Similarly, Downtown Green Bay will have food trucks during the Saturday farmers markets, which start on May 25. ArtFest on July 20 and 21 will also bring in up to 15 trucks.

Brown County Library will have one or two foods truck from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Friday from June 7 to August 30 at 515 Pine St., in the parking lot.

Ashwaubenon's food truck rallies start this month

Badger State Brewing, located at 990 Tony Canadeo Run, will host food truck rallies on weekends from May 24 to October 19, at 7 p.m. You can find the exact dates in the event section on its website.

The village will hold a series of four food truck rallies from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ashwaubomay Park, located at 2881 S. Broadway Drive, on May 16, June 20, July 18 and September 12.

In De Pere you can attend a food truck event this week

Jack Schroeder and Associates will have a "Food Truck Thursday with Humana" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 16, at 3450 Packerland Drive.

Definitely De Pere will hold food truck rallies from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 23 and July 21 at Nicolet Square parking lot, 340 Reid St., and on August 18 at Voyageur Park, 100 William St.

Bellevue will have two rallies this year

Food trucks will gather at Josten Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 and August 4. This event will include live music from local artists and other activities for families to enjoy.

Suamico will hold a food truck rally as a fundraiser

Idlewild Park will host a rally from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 23 courtesy of the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition. This event will raise funds for the Suamico Parks Department.

Town of Lawrence will hold its annual food rally in June

Food trucks will operate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Quarry Park on June 30.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

