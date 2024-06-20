Food Truck Night, puppy dog parade among 11 things to do in the Galesburg area

It's going to be hot outside this weekend, but there's plenty of things going on for you to do in the Galesburg area.

Here are some things we found to do.

Food Truck Night

What: These food trucks will be on site: Shaw Daddy's BBQ, Tacos and Thai, Innkeeper's, MB's Food Truck, Johnson's Smokehouse and Sweet Treats by Stacy - Ice Cream Truck.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lake Storey Pavilion, 1572 Machen Drive, Galesburg

Cost: Free admission

Jake Zuercher and Ethan Zulz

What: Welcome Jake & Ethan, two local friends who play folk/Americana music in their debut performance.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: Reserve Artisan Ales, 185 S. Kellogg St., Galesburg

Cost: Free admission

Dancing Thru the Decades to Defeet Alzheimer’s

What: Dance your way through the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s and beyond while helping kick Alzheimer's to the curb. Get free dance lessons of the decade’s best dances, courtesy of All That Dance. Prizes for best era costumes. Refreshments included. Dance the night away in the gym to raise awareness and funds to support Alzheimer's research.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: First Church of God, 1080 Harrison St., Galesburg

Cost: $15

Puppy Dog Parade

What: Bring your well-behaved pups to the Knox County Nursing Home to join the parade. Gifts for all pups that attend. Costumes welcomed. Donations will be collected for the Knox County Humane Society (dog/cat food, paper towels, cleaning supplies, toys, blankets and treats). Line up around the circle drive at 1:30 p.m. Public is welcome to come and enjoy also, even if you don't have a furry friend.

When: 1:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Knox County Nursing Home, 800 N. Market St., Knoxville

2024 Bishop Hill Midsommar Music Festival

What: The 2024 Bishop Hill Midsommar Music Festival is a family-friendly event that includes concerts in the park, a Swedish Maypole celebration and more. Bring a lawn chair. Celebrate one of the most popular Swedish holidays. Midsommar celebrations date back to pre-Christian times. It has its roots in Pagan rituals to welcome summer and the season of fertility.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bishop Hill

Cost: Free admission

Whisper

What: Sit back and enjoy wine, coffee or spirits as you listen to music, from roots rock, pop and country to Americana and blues by Whisper.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee, 80 N. Seminary St., Galesburg

Cost: Free admission

Anniversary Party: Country Square Treasures Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles

What: There will be outdoor vendors, food truck and door prize drawings at the one-year anniversary celebration.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Country Square Treasures Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles, 1640 N. Henderson St., Galesburg

Live Music with Andy Busch

What: Enjoy live music by Andy Busch on the patio. Inclement weather will move the music indoors. Wine, beer and soda available. Food/snacks available for purchase. Guests ages 20 and younger are allowed when accompanied with an of-age adult.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hidden Hills Vineyard & Winery, 120 Hidden Drive, Galesburg

Cost: No cover charge

Cat Café Adoption Event, Bake Sale and Silent Auction

What: This adoption event also includes a silent auction, bake sale, raffles and giveaways. Meet cats and kittens looking for forever families and homes. View available Cat Cafe’ kitties and submit an online application here: serendipittys.org/adopt. Adoption fees are waived with approved application for this one-day event.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Galesburg Public Library, 264 W. Main St., Galesburg

Cost: Adoption fees waived; $22 donation per adoption appreciated

CASA Photo Scavenger Hunt

What: Bring your camera and friends for an afternoon around Galesburg. CASA will send you out after providing instructions at 1 p.m. Be back by 3:45 p.m. for snacks and the announcing of winners. All funds go towards advocacy of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

When: 1 to 4:15 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sidetrax Bar & Grill, 441 E. Main St., Galesburg

Cost: $100 per team of up to four people

Patriotic Paint Day: Gnome, Flower or Flag

What: Choose from three different sizes of canvas. Sign up and pay at the venue (cash, Paypal, Venmo or CashApp). All supplies provided.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, 1727 N. Henderson St., Galesburg

Cost: $25 for an 8x10; $30 for a 9x12; $35 for an 11x14

Coming next week:

31st Annual Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

What: Registration begins at noon with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Stay afterwards for dinner, door prizes and winner announcements. Limited number of teams of four available. Golf, greens, cart and meal included in registration.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 24

Where: Bunker Links Municipal Golf Course, 3500 Lincoln Park Dive, Galesburg

Cost: $390 per team of 4; $125 for individual golfers (includes greens, cart and meal); $35 for dinner only

Summer Storytimes

What: Participate in stories, songs, and movement geared toward kids ages 5 and younger with an adult.

When: Monday, June 24 and Mondays through July 22

Where: Galesburg Public Library, 260 W. Main St., Galesburg

Candy Creators Camp

What: Parents are welcome to stay but not required to. For ages 6-12.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 through Thursday, June 27

Where: Discovery Depot, 128 S. Chambers St., Galesburg

Cost: $60; $55 for members

Wednesday Knoxville Farmers Market on the Square

What: Buy local produce, beef, chicken, spices, breads, popcorn, soaps, gifts, desserts and other items as available.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 and Wednesdays through Sept. 25

Where: 33 S. Public Square, Knoxville

Family Films

What: Come watch a family-friendly movie that relates to the Summer Reading theme: Read, Renew, Repeat. All films are rated G or PG. The film on June 26 is “Over the Hedge.”

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 and Wednesdays through July 25

Where: Children’s Room, Galesburg Public Library, 260 W. Main St., Galesburg

Galesburg Railroad Days Festival

What: Railfans, family and friends will enjoy various activities at this festival, including Galesburg Model Train Show, Chew Chew & Brew, Wilson Family Carnival, Train Viewing, Community Fitness Fest, Western IL Antique Auto Club Car Show, Galesburg Railroad Museum Tours, BNSF Yard Tours & VIP Tours, vendor fair and more.

When: Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30

Where: 220 E. Main St., Galesburg (downtown)

Bright Star Theatre

What: Join the professional actors from Bright Star Touring Theatre as they present Storybook Tales: Pinocchio & Robin Hood. For kids of all ages.

When: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27

Where: Galesburg Public Library, 264 W. Main St., Galesburg

Cost: Free

Mr. Holland’s Opus

What: Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995), rated PG, will be shown as a benefit to The Knox-Galesburg Symphony in honor of The Orpheum Theatre’s long-standing partnership with the symphony. All patrons and attendees are encouraged give a donation for The Symphony in lieu of paying for admission to the movie. This heart-warming story about music, education, and perseverance is a perfect fit for the Knox-Galesburg Symphony. There will be another movie to benefit the Symphony July 13.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 57 S. Kellogg St., Galesburg

Cost: Free admission

Throwback Thursdays: Homeward Bound

What: Watch as the Seavers leave for a family vacation to San Francisco. Before they go, they drop off their pets, Chance (Michael J. Fox), an adventurous American bulldog; Shadow (Don Ameche), a wise golden retriever; and Sassy (Sally Field), a cautious cat, at a friend's ranch. When the animals start to worry they've been left for good, they take off together on a treacherous and thrilling journey to find their way home through the California wilderness.

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27 and Thursdays through Aug. 8

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 57 S. Kellogg St., Galesburg

Cost: Free admission

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Bishop Hill Midsommar Music Festival happening near Galesburg