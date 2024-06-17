Food truck community forges bond

Several area food truck owners noted the camaraderie among the group helps each business thrive in a competitive market.

Karyn Mason-Chavez of Clarks Summit, who operates 2Ways One Passion with her wife, Jennifer Chavez Morales, stressed they've gained friends by attending events throughout the region over the past six years.

"When we get together, we're one big family," Mason-Chavez said. "If someone needs help, we all help out, no matter what. We all get along very well, and we've learned from each other. My food truck family that we've been with are amazing people. They've grown with us, and we've grown with them."

Mason-Chavez always had a passion for cooking and followed advice from friends to start a business.

"Everybody was telling me to open up a restaurant," she said while setting up to serve customers at Honey Hole Winery in Butler Twp. "I didn't want to start a restaurant, but this was easier. I gave it a shot and we exploded."

2Ways One Passion started out on Green Ridge Street in Scranton and now serves people in areas as far as New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

However, their primary focus remains on areas throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

Among the most popular menu items are tacos, smothered nachos and burrichangas – a chimichanga that is soft like a burrito, Mason-Chavez said.

"Everything is made from scratch and the truck is gluten free," she said. "People tell me they've never had a taco like mine. That definitely stands out in my heart. I've never been to Mexico, but I try to bring Mexico here."

Mason-Chavez has been touched by the support from the local community.

"We've had immense growth," she said. "I went from no (Facebook) followers to almost 3,000. We're blessed and honored. It keeps growing. We're booked solid every weekend."

She added the couple hopes to purchase another food truck next year to expand operations.

"My goal is to feed as many people as I can," Mason-Chavez said.

Dan DeMellier, owner of Plains Twp.-based D's on Wheels, launched the food truck two years ago to complement his restaurant, D's Diner.

"I wanted to open another restaurant, but it's hard to do brick-and-mortar," he said. "Our brick-and-mortar (restaurant) has more than 30-some employees. By going with a food truck, depending on the event, you only need two to five people."

D's on Wheels specializes in homemade chicken bites, cheesesteak egg rolls, pulled pork and specialty tots in addition to food truck staples like hot dogs and chili cheese dogs, DeMellier said.

The food truck also travels outside the area to places like New York, Harrisburg and Hershey; however, it can be found within Northeast Pennsylvania many days.

"We're everywhere," DeMellier said. "We're so busy that we need another truck. We turned down probably about 60 to 65 events. Until the end of November, we don't have one open day of availability."

He believes the flashy look of the D's on Wheels truck draws in customers.

"You're going to eat with your eyes, and we come in pretty professionally," DeMellier said.

While each food truck is vying for sales, DeMellier noticed many of the small business owners are willing to offer advice.

"It's a lot of competition but as you're out there and meet everybody you make friends, and a lot of communication helps with scheduling events and learning which ones are more profitable," he said.

He believes a contract D's on Wheels recently signed with Live Nation to sell food on Montage Mountain will provide a boost to the business.

"Depending on the concert, you're ranging from 5,000 to 17,000 people and we're the only food truck on Montage Mountain," DeMellier said.

Justin Buranich of Newton Twp. opened Smash Hut NEPA in May 2023 after purchasing a smoker about five years ago.

"I started doing some catering and I really fell in love with it," he said. "I decided to take a bigger step and got a food truck."

The truck, which primarily serves Clarks Summit, Dickson City and Scranton, focuses on smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, funnel cake fries, French fries and mac and cheese bites.

"I thought nobody in this area really did a smash burger the authentic way," Buranich said. "And I recently put on a special for a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, which has been really popular."

Echoing the sentiments of the other food truck owners, Buranich appreciates the kindness shown by the business community.

"Everybody is out there to help each other, and everybody wants to see everybody do well," he said.