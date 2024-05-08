Food tours kick off in Fairport, Pittsford and Rochester. What to know

Moonlight Creamery is near the Erie Canal in the Village of Fairport.

Flower City Food Tours Season has kicked off its eighth season by launching a new tour of some of Fairport's hot spots for food and drink.

The Fairport food tour makes the rounds to Rustic Taco, Main & Vine, Faircraft Brauhaus, Compane’ Trattoria, Iron Smoke Distillery, The Porterhouse and Moonlight Creamery. The cost is $65.

"Fairport is a big deal," said Cheri Davenport, who launched the company in Pittsford in 2017. "That has been the most requested neighborhood for years."

Rustic Taco is in Fairport Village Landing.

Each 3-hour walking food tour features tastings at multiple establishments while highlighting historical, cultural and architectural points of interest along the way.

The company also hosts food tours on Park Avenue, in Pittsford, in the Neighborhood of the Arts and in downtown Rochester.

∎ Park Avenue: Held Wednesdays and Sundays, these tours travel to Jines, Blu Wolf Bistro, Baker Street Bakery, F. Olivers Olive Oil, Stever’s Candy (closed in July), Roam Cafe and The Mad Hatter. The two days are slightly different; the cost is $64 for Wednesday and $66 for Sunday.

∎ Pittsford: Held Thursday afternoons, this tour traverses Pittsford Village and Schoen Place to Erie Grill, Simply Crepes, Label 7, Dolce Cupcakery, Lock 32 Brewing Company, Neutral Ground Coffeehouse, Pittsford Farms Dairy & Bakery and The Village Coal Tower Restaurant. $68.

Plenty of seating options in the outdoor patio attached to Lila's Lobby Bar.

∎ Downtown Rochester: Held Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, this tour has three stops, with more substantial tastings and experiences at each place. Stops may include Capri Wine Bar & Restaurant, Max of Eastman Place, Native or Lila's in the Hampton Inn. $89.

∎ Neighborhood of the Arts: Held Wednesday afternoons, stops include Maru Izakaya, Edibles, Polizzis and Lento. Alcohol is served; guests must be 21. $75.

Tickets must be purchased in advance; tours take place rain or shine. Group size is limited to 12 people. Find more information at flowercityfoodtours.com or call (585) 363-2340.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Food tours in Fairport, Pittsford, Park Ave. and Rochester NY