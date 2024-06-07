Food for Thought: God’s House of Hope supplying McLean County's hunger needs

God’s House of Hope, Inc. Food Pantry, located at 205 West Main St. in Island, is a non-denominational 501c3 non-profit organization established in 2000 for the purpose of helping to feed the needy in McLean County.

The food pantry is McLean County’s sole food pantry and services around 350 households in need from McLean County each month.

“We’re all volunteers,” said the pantry’s vice president Becky Curry who has been helping out the organization for 12 years.

President Carroll Carter has been with the organization for years.

“My sister was volunteering here and when the pantry moved to its current location, an old bank building, she asked me for some help welding some shelves,” Carter explained. “I fixed the shelves up and then I never left.”

Recently, the pantry’s budget took a hit when the organization was required to replace its no longer functioning 33-year-old refrigerated truck which was used to transport cold items from donors.

“A lot of our donors won’t allow us to transfer bulk cold food items without a refrigerated truck for liability reasons,” said Carter.

Local factories and food producers like Perdue and Specialty Food Groups provide the pantry with meat products to hand out to needy families and seniors, so having that refrigerated truck is very important to the success of the non-profit, Curry said.

Organizers shopped around and found a new, used, truck to purchase in Atlanta, Georgia, so Carter traveled to pick it up.

“We’re obviously still able to operate, but purchasing the truck did set us back in operating expenses,” Curry said.

The pantry relies a lot on donations from businesses and local residents of McLean County, but monetary donations are important, too, because the funds help volunteers to cover operating expenses for the building and to purchase hygiene items such as toilet paper, soap, shampoo and feminine hygiene products, cleaning products, bread, cereal and milk that volunteers love to include in the monthly food boxes.

“The boxes designated for seniors come to us already put together through our partnership with Tri-State Food Bank out of Evansville, Indiana, but we make up the more family-oriented boxes on our own,” Curry explained.

Curry said that Kimberly Clark provides the pantry with a large donation of paper products when its able, but the non-profit enjoys providing those products in food boxes as well.

“Trunnels will also provide us with fresh fruits and vegetables in the summer, too,” Carter said.

Curry said that right now the pantry is overflowing with apples.

“Sometimes we can’t use all of the donations and we don’t want items to go bad or not get used so we’ll make trades with other small food pantries and churches, or even the homeless shelters in Daviess County, just so that we can help bless everyone,” Curry said.

Because of the pantry’s partnership with Tri-State Food Bank, clients utilizing the non-profit’s services need to meet income guidelines to be eligible to receive assistance, Curry said.

“But that seems to work out for McLean County and we’re blessed to provide so many food boxes to people that need it,” she said.

The pantry wouldn’t operate without its volunteers, Carter said.

“We have a regular set of volunteers that help us out, but we’re always looking for more,” Carter said.

“We even have community organizations that volunteer to deliver food boxes to residents throughout the county that can’t get out to pick them up themselves like senior citizens or those without transportation or those who are sick,” Curry said.

Carter said volunteers are usually the organization’s board members and the spouses of the board members.

“You really have to have your heart in it, otherwise it can be a lot,” Curry said. “Well, it is a lot, but it’s rewarding and worth it.”

Because the organization’s budget took a hit with the purchase of the refrigerated truck, the pantry is especially in need of monetary donations at this time.

“We’re blessed and grateful for the support we receive from the McLean County community. We get support from individuals, businesses and many churches in the area,” Curry said.

God’s House of Hope, Inc. Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday and Thursday for the first full weeks of each month.

“I know that seems confusing, but if anyone has questions, they’re welcome to call us here,” Curry said.

More information about the organization can be found by calling 270-486-3886.

“We’re all like family here in McLean County and we love to take care of our own,” Curry said. “We’re blessed to have such caring and generous people in our community.”