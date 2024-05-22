A food pantry for pets: OKC nonprofit delivers for beloved furry family members

Tricia Wheeler and her dog, Sierra Bear, wait outside the former Crossbridge Community Church building recently to get pet food from the Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma.

A local nonprofit was created to prevent disadvantaged pet owners from having to make difficult decisions regarding the animals they love and cherish.

Candace Beaty, executive director of the Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma, said many pet owners who are in need or experiencing homelessness often choose to feed their pets, rather than themselves, if they determine that they only have enough food for one of them.

The Pet Food Pantry — known as "Central Oklahoma's pet food bank" — aims to end this dilemma by providing these pet owners with free food for their furry family members.

Pet Food Pantry comes to the rescue of people like Denetta Nero, who said she has a home for herself and her dogs Lady and Brown Sugar, but she often finds purchasing food for her four-legged friends too expensive.

"It helps me out with the income that I'm on, and I appreciate it a lot," Nero said of Pet Food Pantry as she picked up free dog treats at the agency's distribution event near downtown Oklahoma City.

Tricia Wheeler, who is experiencing homelessness, said her pit bull terrier mix Sierra Bear is like a family member. She said she is grateful that Pet Food Pantry offers free food for her pooch.

Sandy Candler sorts bags of cat food as the Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma van makes a stop outside the former Crossbridge Community Church building in south Oklahoma City.

"I need this dog to help me stay safe," she said.

Beaty said Nero and Wheeler are among about 65 people who typically show up for a twice-a-month pet food giveaway event at the former Crossbridge Community Church building, 1200 S Walker. Beaty said the nonprofit Ice Angels and other organizations offer food and clothing to those in need every Wednesday in a lot adjacent to the church, while the Pet Food Pantry distributes free pet food at the site on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

She said the small nonprofit was established in 2010 to come alongside pet owners who need help. The organization delivers pet food and pet supplies to about 400 low-income seniors, veterans and disabled people, as well as to those experiencing homelessness.

Beaty said the agency makes home deliveries in a service area that ranges from Bethany to Midwest City and Edmond to the Moore area. There is an application process and pets must be spayed/neutered in order to be the nonprofit's program. Once in the program, as long as the client abides by the agreement they have made with the organization, the Pet Food Pantry will continue providing service for the life of the pet. Beaty said pet owners must agree to refrain from taking on additional pets, among other things.

The nonprofit also often delivers pet food and supplies that survivors and volunteers may need in areas devastated by storms. Beaty said the Pet Food Pantry recently distributed supplies to a shelter in Holdenville and storm survivors and volunteers in the Sulphur and Ardmore areas.

Norm Chaichankanchang, warehouse manager for the Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma, opens packs of water in the nonprofit's van during a recent pet food giveaway event.

Pet owners helping pet owners

The organization has two staff members — Beaty and warehouse manager Norm Chaichankanchang. Everyone else involved with the Pet Food Pantry are volunteers who love animals and want to help struggling pet owners. Beaty, who said she has more pets than she can quickly name, said she simply wants to help other pet owners.

Volunteer and fellow pet owner Barbara Hidalgo, of Oklahoma City, is bilingual and said she likes being able to translate information for Spanish-speaking Pet Food Pantry recipients.

"I love doing this. It feels good," she said.

With a laugh, Sandy Candler, of Oklahoma City said she also loves animals, but she promised her spouse she wouldn't be part of an animal rescue organization, "because he says I bring them all home."

She said being part of Pet Food Pantry gives her an opportunity to help animals and the people who love them.

"A lot of people will give their food to their pets because they comfort them and they support them," she said.

Beaty called the nonprofit one of the best kept secrets in Oklahoma.

"We're not well known and we're very small, but we do such a big and great work," she said.

Bags of cat food and dog and cat treats sit in the Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma awaiting distribution to pet owners in need.

How to help

The Pet Food Pantry of Central Oklahoma accepts donations of money and pet food, with dog food among the nonprofit's biggest needs. For a list of donation drop-off sites and more information, go to https://www.petfoodpantryokc.org/.

