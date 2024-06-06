Food, music and more: What you'll see at Historic Old Annville Day this Saturday

Several blocks of Main Street will be blocked off for people to gather in the streets of Annville this weekend for live music, food and fun at the 35th annual Historic Old Annville Day, presented by the Friends of Old Annville.

Historic Old Annville Day will be held this Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., rain or shine, with eight blocks of West Main Street closed off for the massive street fair.

The event will feature 150 vendors, such as Cleona Coffee Roasters, The Grilled Cheese Café and PA Original Milkshakes, offering a variety of food, drinks and products for sale. Many local nonprofits will also be present, sharing information about their work and welcoming donations.

The history of the event goes back to over a century ago, to Annville Days at Hershey Park, when members of the community would travel by train and trolley to the park for a day of picnicking, rides, swimming and sports.

The Antique Tractor Club of Lebanon Valley and the Quilting Guild will be in attendance, showcasing their hobbies.

Self-guided walking tours of Main Street will provide opportunities to view limestone and log structures built in Annville dating back to the 1700s and early 1800s. Guided and self-guided tour booklets of the National Historic District, print, T-shirts and raffle tickets will be available at the Friends of Old Annville Information Booth.

Raffle prizes include $500 in cash donated by the Lebanon Federal Credit Union, a $250 gift certificate from the Rotunda Restaurant and Brewery, a $200 gift card from Imani Salon, and a $100 gift card from Room 101 The Med Restaurant.

Children will be able to learn about Annville by participating in the Friends of Old Annville scavenger hunt. Bingo cards for the scavenger hunt can be picked up at the FOOA booth and can be turned in for a prize after visiting all the listed locations.

Other booths offering children's activities include Celebrate! Annville and the Annville Free Library.

Nine live music performances will take place throughout the day with every group including at least one member from Annville or Lebanon County, offering a wide variety of sounds. Here's who's playing.

Bandstand Stage at the intersection of Main Street and South Lancaster Street

9 - 9:45 a.m. Washington Band

10:15 - 11 a.m. Intentional Walk

11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. Full Circle Band

12:15 - 1 p.m. Modal Mixture

1:15 - 2 p.m. Stone House Breakdown

Various Locations

10 - 10:45 p.m. Quittapahilla Highlanders

Rotunda Bros Stage at the intersection of Main Street and Chestnut Street

11 - 11:45 a.m. Jake Nguyen

12 - 12:45 p.m. Keith n' Sonya's Acoustic Roadshow

1 - 1:45 p.m. Indigo Cosmos

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

