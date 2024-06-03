Food hall with at least 7 vendors scheduled to open next year in Cocoa Beach

Oshri Gal grew up in Cocoa Beach often riding his bicycle down State Road A1A past Minutemen Causeway.

“I would dream about buying this property and doing something here for the community,” said Gal, a real estate developer and owner of OG Enterprises, said of one spot at that intersection at the heart of the city.

The manifesting paid off.

Gal is in the process of building Destination Downtown Food Hall, a family-friendly eatery where locals and tourists can gather to enjoy good food, relax and take in the beachside scenery.

"That was really my vision behind the food hall - where our locals and patrons can congregate together and enjoy local fare," Gal said.

What will Destination Downtown Food Hall in Cocoa Beach contain?

Destination Downtown Food Hall is expected to open next year in Cocoa Beach at 2 N. Atlantic Ave.

Locals know the location as the former home of the popular restaurant Yen Yen. The new home of Destination Downtown Food Hall will be a one-story building about 5,000-square-feet. Nearly 4,000 square-feet is under air while the remaining portion will be an outdoor, covered patio with misting fans.

Initially there will be room for seven vendors. Gal wants a variety of mom-and-pop-type restaurants in the food hall, no chains or franchises.

“The goal is to have as many food options as possible and for it to really be a one-stop shop for a culinary experience,” he said.

There are hopes to have several different cuisines offered possibly ranging from Chinese to American to desserts. There will be a bar, but it will only offer wine and craft beer in the beginning.

“We didn’t want to have hard liquor because we want to keep it family friendly,” Gal said.

He is keeping the possibility open of expanding the building to include a second floor, which would allow the bar to move upstairs and possibly increase its offerings.

What is the timeline for Destination Downtown Food Hall?

Originally Gal planned to put a parking garage on the site. That idea didn’t go over very well with residents. He heard the complaints and changed his plans.

“It was very, very important to develop something on the property that would be community oriented that not only our locals can enjoy but also our visitors,” Gal said.

Demolition on the current building started at the end of May. Gal is hopeful Destination Downtown Food Hall will be open by this time next year.

What if a vendor wants space in Destination Downtown Food Hall?

Food vendors interested in having a spot at Destination Downtown Food Hall can fill out an application. They are available on the OG Enterprise website, www.ogenterprisesfl.com.

Gal said he’s already speaking with quite a few interested parties.

"As a person that did achieve the American dream, I always wanted a platform for others to achieve their dream," Gal said. "I want the food hall to be a platform for people seeking their American dream."

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Food hall with variety of vendors opening next year in Cocoa Beach