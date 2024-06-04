St. Joseph County residents in need of supplemental food this month may pick up a food box at any of several upcoming community food distributions.

The first South Michigan Food Bank distribution will take place at 4 p.m. June 11, at the Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 23683 M-86, in Centreville. A free ride to and from the premises is available through the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority depending on availability. A 24-hour advanced notice is required and inquiries may be made by calling (269) 273-7808.

Volunteers at the Battle Creek South Michigan Food Bank sort food to be distributed to eight south Michigan counties.

At 4 p.m. June 13, the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., will host a food box giveaway. Beginning at 9 a.m. June 15, The Huss Project at 1008 Eighth St., in Three Rivers, will give out food boxes until supplies are depleted. Those in the Burr Oak area may visit Railroad Park there at 4 p.m. June 19, for a box of food.

Gateway Village Apartments, 409 Gateway Court in Sturgis, will host a distribution at 10:30 a.m. June 20, followed by a giveaway at Colon High School, 400 Dallas St., in Colon, at 4:30 p.m. the same day.

The White Pigeon Schools campus, 410 Prairie Ave., will be the site of a food distribution at 3:30 p.m. June 25.

For additional food distributions in St. Joseph County through other agencies, food pantry hours and other supporting events, visit the human services calendar and St. Joseph County community resource guide at sjchumanservices.com.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Food giveaway dates set in St. Joseph County