Fond memories from summer camps recalled in historic look at some Ohio camps

Some of Ohio residents’ fondest memories are from their time spent at summer camp. Ohio is home to many well-established day and sleepover camps where youths learn new skills, make lifelong memories and spend time in the great outdoors.

Maria Ferguson of Logan, Ohio, walks a “Burma Bridge” at the Camp Garfield Outdoor Recreation Center in Hocking Hills. Fellow camper Charlotte Castle, and daughter of camp co-founder Chuck Castle, sits on a platform behind her waiting to cross.

As young people prepare to embark or are already attending summer camps, here are some quick historic snapshots of Ohio summer camps, some of which are still welcoming campers today.

Counselor Cathy Keske helps camper Cori Wolfe on a wheelchair ramp at Recreation Unlimited in Ashley, Ohio.

In September 1986, Columbus residents Chuck Castle and Gary Clarke opened Camp Garfield Outdoor Recreation Center in the Hocking Hills region of Logan, Ohio. The camp had 17 stations of a high ropes course, including a 300-foot zipline and rope swing, where Castle and Clarke hoped campers would build character and overcome fears alongside their peers.

Shane McCance, 14, of Cambridge, Ohio, uses a rope to guide him from his cabin to the restroom at Camp Mohaven in this 1985 photo from the camp, hosted by The National Camps for Blind Children.

Camp Mohaven hosted what is believed to be the only camp in Ohio exclusively for blind children. Counselors tried to give their campers the same summer experience as sighted children, using ropes to connect cabins to other buildings across the camp. Camp Mohaven has been owned and operated by the Ohio Conference of Seventh-day Adventists since 1961.

Jeff Coning and Sandy Norse lead campers down the trail and back to camp at Camp Ohio, a 4-H camp that hosted its first campers in 1928.

In 1928, several Ohio agriculture extension agents pooled funds to host Camp Ohio’s first set of 4-H campers, hoping to provide accessible summer camp to Ohio children. Following its success, more than 100 extension agents gathered funds to expand. Today, Camp Ohio welcomes nearly 8,000 campers each year.

Nurse Cheryl Libertin swims with two children, Jessie Dinkel (age 6) and an unidentified child at the Nationwide Children’s Hematology Camp at Canter’s Cave in 1989.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital ran camps out of Canter’s Cave near Jackson, Ohio, for more than a decade, serving children suffering from cancer and other diseases. Nurses, doctors, and other hospital staff tended to the children’s medical needs, providing scheduled treatment and administering medications, while they participated in camp activities throughout the day, such as swimming, arts and crafts and dancing to a deejay.

Boy Scouts Steve Blais (rowboat, left), Bruce Faris (rowboat, right), Mike Knapik (dock, left) and Abdel Hamid (dock, right) practice CPR on a lake dock at Camp Lazarus in Delaware, Ohio, in 1983.

Do you have photographs from your time at a central Ohio summer camp? Help the Columbus Metropolitan Library preserve history by sharing your stories at columbuslibrary.org/myhistory.

In 1991, Sunn Jammers opened near Newark as the only nudist camp in central Ohio. Located on 62 acres that was formerly Walnut Acres Campground, visitors could swim, fish, hike, play volleyball and camp.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: A snapshot of some of Ohio's historic summer camps