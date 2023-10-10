Following a Multimillion-Dollar Restoration, L.A.’s Historic Almidor Estate Has Hit the Market

Traditionally, the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles has not been known as a haven for beautiful and historic architecture. But one particular property might singlehandedly change everyone’s mind — it’s a Spanish Colonial Revival build in Woodland Hills known as “Almidor, the John Show Ranch estate,” originally constructed in 1928 and designed by architect L.G. Knipe.

The 1920s valley was largely farmland, and Almidor certainly harkens back to that past. The 6,000-square-foot house was originally the centerpiece of a 350-acre ranch comprised largely of citrus and walnut trees. These days, Woodland Hills and the communities surrounding it are prototypical examples of suburban sprawl, and Almidor now sits on just a little over 1-acre of land. But the house and what remains of the grounds have lost none of their charm, having been expertly restored by current owners Gwilym and Peggy McGrew.

The McGrews acquired the property in a 2002 probate sale, paying just $485,000, and have now put the revitalized estate back up for sale at $5 million. That’s a big number for Woodland Hills, but a peek at the stunning amenities and the ask starts to seem like a bargain.

The step-down living room features original stained glass windows.

Invisible from the street behind gates and enormous trees, the house is accessed via two steep driveways that meet at a motorcourt. From there, it’s a walk up a long flight of stairs to the home’s arched façade, which covers a porch overlooking stunning gardens and a fountain.

Inside, guests will be awed by the double-height foyer, which displays forged iron work, original tile floors and a grand staircase. Also on tap are a living room with original stained-glass windows and a decorative fireplace, a large den equipped with its own wet bar, and a library decked out in a particularly verdant shade of green. Perhaps the one interior surprise is the kitchen, which appears distinctly more modern than the rest of the home but nonetheless still packs in many charming original details — in addition to the stone countertops and high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances demanded by today’s luxury homebuyers.

All four of the home’s bedrooms are located upstairs, and each are equipped with ample closet space or dressing rooms. Out back, there are two distinct patio areas — an upper deck with a BBQ center, fire-pit and al fresco dining area, and a lower deck for sunbathing by the pool. As an added bonus, the property was recently upgraded with a new roof, new electrical wiring and the installation of a new triple-zone HVAC system. Benjamin Kahle of Compass holds the listing.

