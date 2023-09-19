These earbuds pack an astounding 75 hours of battery life — and they're down to $20

What is it?

When you're an active person — or you just have ears that aren't earbud-friendly — you need loops. These fit around the back of your ear and provide much-needed security so that you never drop an bud out of your ear and somehow spike it into the wall while playing tennis (true AirPod story, and yes, it still works). These Fojep earbuds provide great audio quality and fit — and they're almost 80% off right now when you use a coupon on top of the existing discount.

Why is this a good deal?

Easy: It's the lowest price ever! The $10 on-page coupon drops these below the lowest recorded previous price. These are crackin' buds, so you don't want to miss out.

Why do I need these?

If you tend toward the sweaty, you're used to your 'buds coming out of your ears when you venture out for a warm afternoon walk or an intense workout. These earbuds, however, will fit comfortably in your ears and stay there, thanks to the special ear tip design. The rest of the earbud loops around the back of your ear to ensure a secure fit.

That's impressive on its own, but the most impressive part is the battery life: an astounding 75 hours. As a tech reviewer, I've checked out a lot of headphones. While battery life has steadily improved over the years, 75 hours is just unheard of. That comes out to seven hours per earbud, and an additional 68 hours in the case itself. There's even a small LED screen on the case that shows you the current charge level of the buds.

The benefits don't stop there, either, with modern convenience features like one-step pairing. I haven't had the chance to try these out myself, but they look fantastic. Need a bit more proof? Check out what reviewers have to say.

Check out these Fojep earbuds, which boast some of the longest battery life we've ever seen. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I am a 65-year-old who wears glasses and a mask when I exercise. These earbuds work so well because they have loops that keep them in my ears. The audio quality is excellent for my audiobooks, but they also have a decent frequency response when I listen to music," said one user. "I can't speak to how long the battery will stay charged as I always put them back on the charger when I return from my three-plus hour gym sessions."

Another five-star fan shared: "These must be among the very best earbuds under $100 in terms of design and performance. I have been using them daily for about three weeks now, and I ended up buying a second set after I recommended them to my wife, so I feel ready to share a fair and honest review. Both sets paired with our devices quite easily, my MacBook Pro and my wife’s iPhone. I am willing to testify to the stable signal up to 32 feet as claimed by the manufacturer as I can walk away from my desk to the kitchen without having to take the laptop with me. ... Compared to a set that I had paid about $80 for, I am able to take a few extra steps and still have good transmission."

The earbuds come in standard black, but they are also available in other colors (although not all the color options are at such a deep discount).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

