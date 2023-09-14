How flying rules impact this flight attendant's morning routine

Travel-obsessed flight attendant Victoria gives us a peek into the life of a flight attendant as she gets ready for a flight.

Video Transcript

- Hi, I'm Victoria. Good morning. I am a new York city based flight attendant. Come get ready with me as I go on my trip to Dallas. I'm so exhausted, but we have to get to LaGuardia. Luckily it's so close it takes me like 15 minutes. I'm a bit in a hurry today so I'm going to boil my eggs while I'm getting ready. And I use this really, like-- I don't even know what it's called but I got it on sale.

The reason why I became a flight attendant, I know it sounds cliche, it's because I love to travel and I love meeting people. I've done it for five years. It's kind of normal now. But we got to go get it ready for work. This stuff stays in my bag because my makeup is always going to come with, my curler. My closet stays stacked because you never really know what kind of climate you'll end up in. One more thing, a bathing suit. I'm pretty much done packing and now I got to get dressed so give me one second.

OK, I have my uniform ready. Let's accessorize. Fun fact, all flight attendants have to be wearing a watch. In the event of an emergency, we are taught to evacuate the plane as quick as possible. Certain procedures that we have to follow and our watch is literally our best friend at that time. Cute. OK guys, thanks for coming with me on my first 15. We got a flight to catch. We can't be late so see you on the runway.