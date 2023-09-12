Fly From Major U.S. Cities to Reykjavik, Paris, and More for As Low As $350 — When to Book

This Icelandair sale, with discounted flights from the U.S. to many European destinations, ends Sept. 21.

Paris is always a good idea. And now travelers can escape to the French city and more European hotspots for less with a new Icelandair sale that has flights starting at just $349 round trip.

The sale, which the airline told Travel + Leisure must be booked by Sept. 21, offers flights from many of Icelandair’s gateway cities in the United States to popular destinations across Europe from Paris, London, and Amsterdam to Barcelona, Copenhagen, Reykjavik, and more. Dates the promotion is valid vary by location, but extend through Feb. 29, 2024.

“Visiting Iceland during the fall and winter gives travelers lower prices, better availability and your best chances to experience the northern lights!” Michael Raucheisen, a spokesperson for Icelandair, told T+L. “Europe also has a sublime quality during the colorful fall and magical, brisk winters!”

Travelers can fly from Baltimore to Reykjavik starting at just $349, or fly from New York City to Dublin starting at just $379. For just $10 more, travelers can fly from Orlando to Copenhagen. And for just $409, travelers can fly from Chicago to Zurich, from Boston to Rome, and from Washington D.C. to Brussels.

Icelandair operates a hub-and-spoke model with all flights from the U.S. passing through Reykjavik before heading on to other European destinations. As a result, the airline allows travelers to add a stopover in Iceland for anywhere from 1 to 7 nights at no additional cost.

The airline offers five different fare classes for international flights: Economy Light, Economy Standard, Economy Flex, Saga Premium, and Saga Premium Flex. The cheapest option, Economy Light, comes with a carry-on bag and personal item as well as non-alcoholic beverages, but does not include a checked bag or advance seat selection.

Saga Premium Flex — which starts as low as $999 during the sale — include two checked bags, two carry-on bags, complimentary Wi-Fi, complimentary meals, priority boarding, and more.

The sale comes months after the airline launched a new seasonal flight from Detroit to Reykjavik.

