Fly to Germany and Travel to 25 Different Cities By Train on One Ticket — Here's How

United has teamed up with German train line Deutsche Bahn to offer a single ticket for both air and rail travel.

United Airlines is making it easier for travelers to hop a train in Europe by partnering with the Lufthansa Group and Deutsche Bahn to create a single ticket for both air and train travel.

The new partnership, which went into effect on Wednesday, will allow travelers flying through Frankfurt Airport to buy a single ticket that includes a train to continue onto 25 different cities in Germany as well as Basel, Switzerland, according to United. The integrated ticket will also have one fare that includes all legs of the trip.

“Connecting amazing places on both sides of the Atlantic has never been so easy,” Stefan Kreuzpaintner, the senior vice president of network, alliances and partnerships at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said in a statement. “Together with our partners, we have consistently expanded our intermodal services in recent years in many European countries… It offers travellers to and from the USA a convenient, comfortable journey – a real premium product.”

Travelers who book one of these integrated tickets can receive the boarding pass for both their flight and train when checking in. They also have the possibility to access priority baggage handling and other services in the AiRail check-in area at Frankfurt Airport.

United MileagePlus members can also earn miles for the rail portion of their rail/air ticket, and eligible customers can access Deutsche Bahn lounges.

As an added perk, these tickets come with transfer and connection protection in the event of a delay or breakdown.

Trains are one of the easiest ways to get around Europe once you land with a large variety available from inter-city trains to larger lines like the Eurostar.

For its part, Deutsche Bahn operates more than 40,000 trains each day across 5,700 train stations. The company, along with its French counterpart, is also currently developing a high-speed connection between Paris and Berlin that would directly link the two major cities in 7 hours.

