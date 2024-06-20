Fly or drive from Lower Hudson: Summer travel ideas for foodies, dog-lovers and more

It's summer and if you're like me, you're itching to go somewhere. Breeze Airways has made it easy with more flights from Westchester County Airport, as has JetBlue with new additions from Westchester as well as direct flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting in October from other New York airports.

Whether you plan to fly or drive — or simply want to look at booking fall or beyond — there's a place out there for you, everything from a luxury inn where you can play with a foster dog to a city hotel with a Gordan Ramsey restaurant to a historic B&B owned by a distillery (meaning lots of fun tastings). What follows is a sampling of spots to put on your radar.

This quintessential New England coastal destination is an easy drive away and is newly renovated to provide a guest-centric experience. That means an abundance of on- and off-site activities such as group clambakes, fireside s’mores, wellness classes, movie nights, and an extensive Kids’ Club. You'll also find a restaurant brimming with fresh seafood (hello lobster rolls!), flatbreads, and grill classics that pair perfectly with a day in the sun. More details at 401-849-2600, newportharborisland.com.

Room at the Four Seaons in St. Louis, MO were recently redone. Many include views of the Gateway Arch.

Looking for a getaway built around city activities, a celebrity chef and perhaps some baseball? St. Louis is a baseball town where the energy and excitement of watching the St. Louis Cardinals (however they're doing each season) is always an experience. There's even a Ballpark Village complete with restaurants and shops (try Katie's Pizza & Pasta with its famous fried artichoke salad). Even better: Lounging by the pool with a view of the famous Gateway Arch (you can visit later!), then indulging in a pampering spa treatment at the Four Seasons spa.

More: Summer bucket list: What to do this season in the Lower Hudson Valley

Recently opened: Ramsay’s Kitchen By Gordon Ramsay, the first restaurant in this city from the multi-Michelin-starred chef. Inspired by his travels abroad, the Ramsay's Kitchen concept takes guests on a global culinary journey, starting with the chef's legendary Beef Wellington. Also not to be missed: the buttery Parker rolls, jumbo lump crab cake, and the St. Louis-style ribs. All hotel rooms were recently renovated for a more serene, sophisticated look so if you've been here before, it will definitely be different this time around. More details: 314-881-5800, fourseasons.com/stlouis.

A foster dog with staff at The Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. The Inn fosters shelter dogs from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on site, offering them a temporary home until adopted.

Love dogs but don't have one? No worries. You can enjoy the company of a four-legged friend at this luxury hotel where dogs are fostered and playing with them is encouraged. The Inn fosters shelter dogs from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on site and offers rescue dogs a temporary home until adopted (176 dogs have been adopted after being fostered at the Inn since the program started).

Fido is also welcome, with no pet fee required. The hotel is so committed to man's best friend — and has been for 30 years — its "Dogs Days at Inn by the Sea" amenities include water bowls, beach towels, cozy L.L Bean dog blankets, and handmade treats at turn down. There are also gourmet pet menus, dog walking and doggie day care.

Of course humans are the property's main priority and that includes 62 comfortably appointed rooms and suites, full-service spa, fireplace lounge, pool and regionally sourced menus. The location alone will make you go "aaah," as its situated on Crescent Beach, just seven miles from Portland. What makes it even better: Breeze Airways flies direct from Westchester County Airport to Portland. More details at 207-799-3134 or innbythesea.com or go to flybreeze.com.

More: Get tasty news before everyone else: Sign up for lohudfood newsletter

It's not too early to start planning your fall getaway especially since JetBlue will, come October, have direct flights to San Juan. This oasis, just steps from the beach, offers an ideal island getaway complete with a family pool with a lazy river, two bars, a wine cellar room and Trova Coastal Kitchen which features a melody of health-conscious Puerto Rican flavors from James Beard’s finalists and celebrity chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth. Golfers in particular will appreciate the two championship golf courses designed by PGA four-time champ Gary Player and renowned architect Rees Jones, an equestrian center and a Pterocarpus forest. Located on the island's East Coast also means access to miles of unspoiled beaches, clear mountain rivers, and outdoor recreation opportunities year-round in El Yunque Rainforest. More details: 787-247-7979 or wyndhampalmas.com.

The bourbon tasting room at the 18th century Kenmore Inn in Fredericksburg, VA.

Some bourbon with your B&B? Newport News, VA-based Ironclad Distillery recently purchased what had been the Kenmore Inn. The 18th century three-story home, in the heart of downtown (walkable) Fredericksburg, has plenty of history to absorb (in addition to tasting bourbon) as the city hosted a number of pivotal battle scenes during the Civil War.

Sip a cocktail on the home's breezy front porch after a day spent wandering boutiques, antique shops and art galleries. But book soon: There are only nine rooms; the main bedrooms are part of the original home and feature original fireplaces, while the other bedrooms are from the addition built in the 1930s. Each features antiques and have a traditional décor. The central hub of the space, however, is The Tasting Room & Bourbon Bottle Shop where you'll find bourbon tastings, cocktails and a menu of light snacks. More details at 540-371-7622 or ironcladinn.com.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @jeannemuchnick or via the lohudfood newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 5 summer travel ideas: Fly or drive to here from Lower Hudson Valley