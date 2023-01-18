This toilet paper is so popular, it practically has its own fan club. (Photo: Getty)

I’m really picky about the type of toilet paper I use, and with good reason. A few years ago, I was actually injured by scratchy toilet paper and had to see a doctor over it. So now I buy the fluffiest stuff I can find, even though it’s not always the cheapest. I like to save money though, so when I noticed that Amazon has a best-selling brand of inexpensive toilet paper that people rave about in the reviews, I decided it was worth a look.

It’s called Presto, and it has more than 13,000 reviews from verified customers with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars—kind of amazing for toilet paper. It’s also a great deal— regularly priced at just $29 for a 24-pack of “mega rolls,” which is equivalent to 120 regular rolls. However, Amazon Prime members can save 20% on Presto toilet paper — along with dozens of other Amazon brand essentials — during the "Stock Up & Save" event. That takes this 24-pack down to just $23.

All you need to do to unlock the extra savings is spend at least $50 (max bonus discount you'll receive is $100). There's even a helpful progress bar at the top that shows how close you are to reaching the deal, and you'll be delighted to see the total savings will be highlighted at checkout. If you aren't yet a Prime member, no worries — now is a great chance to take advantage of the free 30-day trial and reap these rewards.

Presto! Presto! Toilet Paper, 24 Family Mega Rolls $23 $29 Save $6 Presto! is soft and fluffy like more well-known brands, but much cheaper. Plus, the rolls are bigger and denser, yet it doesn’t clog the toilet. Spend $50 or more on eligible products to get the discounted price. $23 at Amazon

My toilet paper epiphany was caused by my husband deciding to save some money and bringing home a cheap variety that was made of who-knows-what. After a few uses, I developed puffiness and a burning sensation down there that got so bad I had to seek medical attention. I didn’t know at the time that toilet paper could actually injure you, but…it did. And it wasn’t fun. It turned out that the cheap TP had given me “micro-cuts” down there, which were causing my symptoms. My doctor recommended that I stop using the scratchy toilet paper immediately, temporarily use a cream and invest in better bathroom tissue going forward.

I read some of the thousands of reviews on Amazon and decided to give Presto toilet paper a chance. Now I'm as big of a believer as the reviewers.

toilet paperOne five-star reviewer wrote: “I pee about a million times a day and need sensitive toilet paper that lasts a long time and is cost-effective. I was intrigued to find out Amazon now had its own variety of toilet paper, and I can say after giving it a try for two months, I am extremely impressed. I typically purchase Angel Soft, Charmin Ultra Soft, or Cottonelle...Amazon Presto has it all. One of these rolls lasts me at least two days and the material is super soft and absorbent.”

“My butt has never felt better,” says another satisfied shopper. “Think Charmin commercial with the bears rubbing the TP on their faces. It's that soft. Thick rolls lead to less used at every visit with John. Less used = lasts longer = money saved.”

More Stock Up & Save Event Deals

Need ideas of how to reach the $50 minimum for the "Stock Up & Save" event? We've gathered up several of our favorite goodies included in this deal below and then check them off your weekly list. Prices reflect the after-discount amount. Shop the full list of eligible essentials here.

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Cotton Swabs, 4-pack $9 $13 Save $4 These four boxes of cotton swabs give you 2000 total. That makes each swab cost half a penny! Spend $50 or more on eligible products to get the discounted price. $9 at Amazon

Two thousand swabs for 9 bucks? You'd pay $24 for the same number of Q-tips. Over 4,600 shoppers have already given these Amazon Basics swabs a perfect five-star rating, and fans say they're just as good as the other leading brands. "These are just like the national brand 'Q' and work just as well, for much less money," writes a very pleased shopper. "Kids crafts, applying cream to scrapes, cleaning pesky corners, you always need these cotton swabs...Thanks, Amazon!! One more thing off my grocery list!"

Solimo Solimo Solimo Disinfecting Wipes, 3-Pack $7 $11 Save $4 These wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria in 15 seconds including the cold & flu virus, E. coli, salmonella, staph and the virus that causes COVID-19. Spend $50 or more on eligible items to get the discounted price. $7 at Amazon

When a store-brand product gathers more than 9,000 five-star reviews, we figure it must be a great item.

Many shoppers say they like the Solimo wipes more than the popular brand-name ones. "Prefer these to Lysol. I'll use Lysol if I am out of these, but with the convenience and timely delivery that rarely happens," says one reviewer. "Works just as great as Clorox wipes at half the price," says another shopper.

Toss this fab beauty tool in your cart, too. The nine mini razors stand ready to shape your brows and dermaplane your beautiful face, and over a thousand five-star shoppers say they work great!

One raved: "Must-have beauty tool. Every Lady or gent looking for a quick alternative to plucking chin hairs with a tweezer must have this tool. I was always under the impression if you shaved your face it would grow back denser. NOT true! This exfoliates and leaves your face as smooth as a baby’s bottom."

Remember to nab something snacky for yourself. There are lots of groceries to stock up on in this deal for Prime members: from coffee and snack bars to nuts galore, such as this popular (and yummy) trail mix.

One of the 10,000+ five-star reviewers cheered: "Love - real M&Ms, plenty of cashews, and almonds! I am absolutely in love with this trail mix. The price of this trail mix seems like a steal considering the contents...I usually fill up a one-cup container with trail mix and then keep it in my work bag."

WAG Wag Freeze-Dried Raw Single Ingredient Dog Treats $6 $10 Save $4 Healthy treats that keep your pup at her best. Available in chicken, beef, or lamb. Spend $50 or more on eligible products to get the discounted price. $6 at Amazon

Don't stuff your pooch with fillers and additives. Feed them wholesome foods. These freeze-dried treats are made with 100% chicken (or beef or lamb, if you prefer). No extra junk. Sourced and freeze-dried in the U.S.A.

Over 4,800 shoppers have given these a perfect five-star rating, claiming that they're for dogs in training and for sensitive stomachs too! "Happy dog," raved one proud pup-parent. "Our dog can only eat hypoallergenic foods. The vet suggested freeze-dried pure meat treats...He's an A++ student when using these." Another wrote: "These treats are just as good as other brands that are double in price. Also, a vet-approved treat for my 13-year-old dog in the later stages of chronic kidney disease!"

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics 13-Gallon Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 120 count $12 $19 Save $7 Tall, strong, and super-popular: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling trash bags hold up to 13 gallons and are a cinch to tie, thanks to the handy drawstring closure. Spend $50 or more on eligible items to get this discounted price. $12 at Amazon

Don't throw away money on trash bags. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling 13-gallon bags (120-count) are durable, reliable, and just 10 cents a bag with this deal! (If you think that's low, the 200-pack comes to 9 cents a bag!) And they have some 89,200 five-star ratings!

"Solid bags," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I could tell no difference between these and their brand-named counterpart except they're around $2.30 less for 120 bags and the .mil rating for these are 0.9. Some name brands were only 0.78 .mil. Just an FYI...regardless of what they call the bag, or its super duper strength, the one and only aspect which matters is the .mil number. The higher the .mil number, the better the bag."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home and auto deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Honey-Can-Do Soft Storage Chest $20 $32 Save $12 See at Amazon

Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook (4 Pack) $6 $11 Save $5 See at Amazon

Pudliki 2022 Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Black+Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $26 $61 Save $35 See at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $189 $220 Save $31 See at Amazon

Starument Portable Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $67 $100 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $400 Save $270 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $130 $170 Save $40 See at Amazon

Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Henckels Forged Accent 20-piece Self Sharpening Knife Block Set $300 $400 Save $100 See at Amazon

Fitness

Flybird Adjustable Bench $126 $240 Save $114 See at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) and Stowable Bench $778 $1,048 Save $270 See at Amazon

Cap 12.5 lb Dumbbell pair $49 $72 Save $22 See at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) $429 $549 Save $120 See at Amazon

Bedding and home

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set $33 $48 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

SafeRest SafeRest Queen Mattress Protector $30 $43 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Queen Size White Duvet Cover $22 $40 Save $18 See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

Budding Joy Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags $23 $45 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

See Spring 12 Pack Shoe Storage Box $40 $55 Save $15 See at Amazon

Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins $22 $31 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon