Flower and synthesizer shop opens, plus updates on cookies, a credit union and apartments

A unique shop has opened in downtown Olympia, one that sells flowers and synthesizers, both modular and semi-modular, according to business owners Tasha and Radio Sloan.

What’s it called? Photosynthesis.

“Just as photosynthesis transforms light energy into chemical energy, we hope that our community-minded space, our intentional bouquets and our carefully curated synthesizer shop will nurture you,” the owners said in their e-mail pitch to The Olympian.

So we visited their space on Thursday, which can be found at 313 Fifth Avenue SE, or between Orca Books and Rainy Day Records on Fifth Avenue.

As we interviewed the Sloans, a Ranunculus flower was connected to one of the synthesizers, generating its own pleasing sounds as we learned more about the business.

It opened last week and will operate 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. On the flower side of things, the business intends to have grab-and-go bouquets as well as an a la carte flower bar for those who want to “pick certain stems that speak to them,” said Tasha.

They are committed to selling locally grown flowers, she added.

They also plan to prepare flowers for special occasions, including this Sunday, Mother’s Day, when the business will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., she said.

There also are the synthesizers. A modular machine is one that can be broken down into several components and then those components can be re-arranged by the user, Radio Sloan said. A semi-modular machine is more “out of the box” and provides the framework for patching things to it. Several of the semi-modular machines were paired with keyboards in the shop.

Radio Sloan has worked in electronics for years, first learning the craft at Ike’s Stereo, a long ago business in Olympia on Mud Bay. Sloan later toured with bands, repairing electronics and musical equipment.

There’s another important element to their business, Tasha said.

She is a social worker, and although the work is rewarding, it also is challenging and difficult. Opening Photosynthesis is a way to have something beautiful, healing and nurturing.

“I want to share that feeling with the community,” she said, adding that it can be a “respite from the hard stuff in the world.”

Other business happenings

Thurston County is getting another Crumbl, a cookie retailer that operates in Lacey but that’s now coming to west Olympia on May 17.

The doors on its grand opening day will open at 8 a.m. at 1309 Cooper Point Drive SW and will remain open until midnight, the business announced.

The regular hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. The business is closed Sundays.

A Crumbl shop is opening soon in west Olympia near the intersection of Black Lake Boulevard and Cooper Point Road.

Washington State Employees Credit Union has confirmed they are opening a branch at the Hogum Bay Town Center in northeast Lacey.

“As that area has grown and become such a vibrant hub for shopping and services, it makes it a great addition for our members in the area,” said spokeswoman Ann Flannigan in an email.

The branch, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter, can be found at 2555 Hogum Bay Road NE.

“The branch will be about 2,100 square feet,” Flannigan said. “It will have a walk-up ATM, a coin machine, and a variable height service desk for ADA access. Plus our usual welcoming spaces, coffee service, etc.”

She added that it will be a shared branching outlet for members of other participating credit unions to use for basic transactions.

Real estate

The Royal Street Apartments, a 60-unit garden-style apartment project at 3714 Royal St. SE, has received land-use approval from the city of Olympia, the city announced.

The apartments will occupy about 2.25 acres and have a pathway trail connection to the I-5 Trail, according to the city.

The applicant for the project is Capital Development Company, perhaps best known as the owners and managers of South Sound Center in Lacey.

What’s South Sound Center? That’s where you’ll find Target, Kohl’s, Michaels and Pet Smart, to name a few tenants.

The location of the proposed Royal Street Apartments.

