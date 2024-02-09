This Flower Pot-Shaped House Is Shockingly Beautiful Inside

Exterior view of Flower Pot house.
Entry into Flower Pot house.
View into living area of Flower Pot house.
Side table beside sofa.
View into downstairs of Flower Pot house.
Window in newly remodeled kitchen.
Neutral toned kitchen.
Appliances on kitchen counter.
Terrazzo countertops in neutral kitchen.
Terrazzo countertops in newly renovated kitchen.
Open cabinet in newly renovated kitchen.
Spiral staircase.
Taupe painted bedroom.
Sconces surround upholstered headboard.
Light fixture in bedroom.
Twig inspired lighting.
Branch inspired light fixture.
View into bathroom.
Vanity area in bathroom.
Robes hung up.
Shower with bath products and bench.
Dutch door open.
Outdoor dining furniture.
Firepit at Flower Pot house.

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: House

LOCATION: Burley, Idaho

STYLE: Farmhouse, Organic Modern

BEDROOMS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 436

Do you love a quirky themed space? From the kitschy hotels and motels of yesteryear to a nice themed bathroom, I love when someone takes an idea and goes ALL the way with it. Which is why I loved when Airbnb ran its OMG Fund contest, which was intended to help inspire a whole new crop of incredibly weird, niche stays.

Neatly made bed.

Mother and daughter duo, Whitney and Krista Hansen, were one of only 100 global winners of the fund for their idea: a giant, 24-foot-tall flower pot you can sleep in!

Flower outdoor light fixture.

Selected out of over 10,000 applications, Whitney and Krista received a grant of $100,000 to create the jumbo flower pot, which Whitney says was inspired by Krista’s dream to start a flower farm. “The flower pot was created to reignite that childlike sense of wonder and give people a laugh or two,” Whitney writes.

Microwave stored in kitchen cabinet.

Adding to the family theme is the fact that the flower pot was built on land that Whitney’s late grandfather once farmed — land that has been in their family for over 65 years. Located in a small farming town in Idaho, the flower pot isn’t just a novel shape — it’s in calming surroundings, too.

Vintage inspired record player.

Although you might think figuring out how to make a giant flower pot would have been the biggest challenge, Whitney says it was actually timeline. “We broke ground in April 2023 and were aiming to wrap up by August 2023. We ended up completing the build in December 2023,” she begins. “Budget is always a challenge with unique builds, as they are more difficult and labor-intensive. Finding contractors for framing, foundation, stucco, and drywall were very challenging as well because of the shape of the home.”

Shower with bath products and bench.

“We had a very detailed Google Sheet to help us track our timeline, budget, and contractor outreach. That helped to keep us both on the same page and divide and conquer tasks,” Whitney continues of the project, which all told cost $150k. “We already had the land, so we didn’t need to purchase that. But it didn’t have utilities.”

Resources

Scone beside upholstered headboard.

PAINT & COLORS

  • Stucco Color — Sherwin Williams “Totally Tan”

  • Interior Paint — Valspar “Universal Umber”

  • Door Colors — Sherwin Williams “Equestrian Brown”

  • Bathroom Shower/Vanity — Earthaus Plaster, Tadelakt “Buff”

  • Bathroom Wall — Earthaus Plaster, Limewash Finish “Buff”

View into downstairs of Flower Pot house.

LIVING ROOM

Vintage inspired refrigerator in kitchen

KITCHEN

Newly made bed in Flower Pot house.

BEDROOM

Shower in Flower Pot house.

BATHROOM

