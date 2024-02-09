This Flower Pot-Shaped House Is Shockingly Beautiful Inside

"The flower pot was created to reignite that childlike sense of wonder and give people a laugh or two," Whitney writes. Credit: Allison Corona Credit: Allison Corona

"We have three DIY projects that we are proud of: the root chandelier, the tadelakt bathroom shower/vanity, and the kitchenette cabinets," Whitney begins.

"We built the boxes of the cabinets, the fluted doors and stained and sealed all of them," she continues.

"This was a really fun project and the added detail of pole wrap on the door fronts make it look more custom and finished."

"The cost of the cabinets was around $500 and took two days to complete."

"I love furnishing a space with a mix of thrifted, vintage, or antique pieces and new things as well," Whitney advises.

"I think it makes a space feel more lived in and gives your home a bit more personality. It's also a great way to save money on your projects."

"The root chandelier was inspired by one we saw that was way out of our budget at $4,000. We decided to take inspiration from the chandelier and make something inspired by it," Whitney admits.

"I found a light fixture base for $150 on Facebook Marketplace, spray painted it brown, and bought faux branches from Hobby Lobby."

"We were able to piece it together and it gave us the effect of the roots coming through the flower pot. The cost of the root chandelier was approximately $250 and took two days to complete."

"The tadelakt bathroom was a really fun project to take on. Tadelakt is a waterproof plastering technique that originated from Morocco," Whitney explains.

"It was much more labor/time intensive than we initially thought it would be. While we had no tadelakt experience prior to the shower and vanity project, we were really proud of ourselves for learning the process and it turned out beautifully."

"The total cost of the tadelakt system ended up being around around $1,200 for materials and took four weeks to complete."

The bathroom's shower and vanity are done in Earthaus Plaster' Tadelakt "Buff," and the walls are Earthaus Plaster's Limewash Finish "Buff."

"My favorite parts of the flower pot are the tapered walls, the root chandelier, and the Dutch door," Whitney writes. "I am also very excited about the rooftop patio coming spring/summer 2024."

The exterior stucco color is Sherwin-Williams' "Totally Tan" and the door colors are Sherwin-Williams' "Equestrian Brown."

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: House

LOCATION: Burley, Idaho

STYLE: Farmhouse, Organic Modern

BEDROOMS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 436

Do you love a quirky themed space? From the kitschy hotels and motels of yesteryear to a nice themed bathroom, I love when someone takes an idea and goes ALL the way with it. Which is why I loved when Airbnb ran its OMG Fund contest, which was intended to help inspire a whole new crop of incredibly weird, niche stays.

Mother and daughter duo, Whitney and Krista Hansen, were one of only 100 global winners of the fund for their idea: a giant, 24-foot-tall flower pot you can sleep in!

Selected out of over 10,000 applications, Whitney and Krista received a grant of $100,000 to create the jumbo flower pot, which Whitney says was inspired by Krista’s dream to start a flower farm. “The flower pot was created to reignite that childlike sense of wonder and give people a laugh or two,” Whitney writes.

Adding to the family theme is the fact that the flower pot was built on land that Whitney’s late grandfather once farmed — land that has been in their family for over 65 years. Located in a small farming town in Idaho, the flower pot isn’t just a novel shape — it’s in calming surroundings, too.

Although you might think figuring out how to make a giant flower pot would have been the biggest challenge, Whitney says it was actually timeline. “We broke ground in April 2023 and were aiming to wrap up by August 2023. We ended up completing the build in December 2023,” she begins. “Budget is always a challenge with unique builds, as they are more difficult and labor-intensive. Finding contractors for framing, foundation, stucco, and drywall were very challenging as well because of the shape of the home.”

“We had a very detailed Google Sheet to help us track our timeline, budget, and contractor outreach. That helped to keep us both on the same page and divide and conquer tasks,” Whitney continues of the project, which all told cost $150k. “We already had the land, so we didn’t need to purchase that. But it didn’t have utilities.”

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

Stucco Color — Sherwin Williams “Totally Tan”

Interior Paint — Valspar “Universal Umber”

Door Colors — Sherwin Williams “Equestrian Brown”

Bathroom Shower/Vanity — Earthaus Plaster, Tadelakt “Buff”

Bathroom Wall — Earthaus Plaster, Limewash Finish “Buff”

LIVING ROOM

Sleeper Sofa — Article

KITCHEN

Fridge — Frigidaire

BEDROOM

Headboard — Article

BATHROOM

Bird Light — Etsy

Mirror — World Market

