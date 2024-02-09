This Flower Pot-Shaped House Is Shockingly Beautiful Inside

Selected out of over 10,000 applications, Whitney and Krista received a grant of $100,000 to create the jumbo flower pot, which Whitney says was inspired by Krista’s dream to start a flower farm. “The flower pot was created to reignite that childlike sense of wonder and give people a laugh or two,” Whitney writes.
Adding to the family theme is the fact that the flower pot was built on land that Whitney’s late grandfather once farmed — land that has been in their family for over 65 years. Located in a small farming town in Idaho, the flower pot isn’t just a novel shape — it’s in calming surroundings, too.
Although you might think figuring out how to make a giant flower pot would have been the biggest challenge, Whitney says it was actually timeline. “We broke ground in April 2023 and were aiming to wrap up by August 2023. We ended up completing the build in December 2023,” she begins. “Budget is always a challenge with unique builds, as they are more difficult and labor-intensive. Finding contractors for framing, foundation, stucco, and drywall were very challenging as well because of the shape of the home.”
“We had a very detailed Google Sheet to help us track our timeline, budget, and contractor outreach. That helped to keep us both on the same page and divide and conquer tasks,” Whitney continues of the project, which all told cost $150k. “We already had the land, so we didn’t need to purchase that. But it didn’t have utilities.”