The Flower Moon: What it means for Buddhists and astrologists

The Flower Moon will show up this Thursday, and not only is it ringing in a holiday, but predictions from astrologers, too.

The next full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will make its appearance at 9:53 a.m. EDT on Thursday, said NASA in a statement.

According to the agency, the moon is also known as...

The Corn, or Corn Planting Moon

The Milk Moon

The Hare's Moon

The Buddha's Birthday

NASA states that the moon is also associated with Vesak, which, according to BBC, is an important Buddhist festival.

In Buddhism, this full moon is called the Purnima and it marks the day that celebrates the Buddha's birthday; some Buddhists believe it marks the day he found enlightenment and discovered life's meaning.

It can be celebrated on different dates around the world. Some countries celebrate the holiday on the "eighth day of the fourth month of the lunisolar calendar," which was on May 15, reports the Associated Press, while others celebrate it on the first full moon of May.

The holiday is used to celebrate the Buddha and reflect on his teachings.

Why is the moon called the Flower Moon?

Flowers starting to bloom across North America during spring inspired the name of May's full moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

According to the almanac, full moon names "come from a number of places, including Native American, Colonial American, and European sources." The “flower moon” name has been attributed to the Algonquin people.

In June, we will see the Strawberry Moon, named because the strawberry-picking season is at its peak around this time.

The Flower Moon and astrology

This moon can "bring a bittersweet end to one chapter and help us seed a new one," said Heather Roan Robbins, an astrologer and author of "Starcodes: Navigate Your Chart with Choice-Based Astrology," reports TODAY. "So roll with it if it’s time to say goodbye to a limited mindset or shallow way of seeing the world.”

The media outlet adds that, with Venus entering Gemini, people will have the perfect conditions to start manifesting their dreams, while Pluto's retrograde into Aquarius will drive folks into action.

“We are encouraged to pursue adventure, charge into the unknown, and learn about how we relate to others and philosophize our place in the cosmos," Kyle Thomas, a celebrity astrologer, told Good Morning America.

It's Gemini season

Geminis, whose season started May 21, and will end on June 20, should focus on improving the relationships they have and discover how they can deepen their connection with themselves or a partner, states TODAY.

The media outlet added that Geminis will actually want to discuss problems from the past and create a "harmonious partnership that has the capacity to grow."

Yet, Thomas said the curious twin sign would have to face reality and the truth surrounding a "significant partnership. On one hand, this could bring you closer…however, if you’re not in alignment, you’ll surely decide it’s time to part ways— hopefully amicably.”

Other Zodiac Signs can expect the following, according to Thomas:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) : New adventures and movement in a different direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) : Relationship evaluations and a positive financial shift.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) : Keeping busy and productive, and the possibility of a new job offer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) : Romance, dating and courtship may seem more enjoyable. And single folks may see the opportunity to meet someone new.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) : Stability, security and a shift in domestic life, home or family. May feel reflective on the past, heritage and traditions.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) : Expect to feel "curious, social, and eager to step out of your comfort zone."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) : Money will be on their mind, but a new job offer or raise could present itself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Sag will feel like the center of attention, and a personal or professional milestone could be within their grasp.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) : Just chill and relax. The desire to relax is pulling at Capricorn babes, and that's fine. Thomes recommends meditating and taking naps to avoid burnout.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) : It's the time to mingle. Thomas recommends that these folks join groups, volunteer or engage in a cause they believe in.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20): Dreamy pieces can expect to be praised for doing a great job or even get a promotion.

